ENSIFERUM begins work on seventh full-length

ENSIFERUM recently entered the Astia studio in Lappeenranta, Finland, where the band recorded a few demo songs for their upcoming seventh full-length, set to be released September 2017 via Metal Blade Records. The quintet will soon return to the Astia studio to begin recording this new album, which will be produced once again by Anssi Kippo (Children Of Bodom, Impaled Nazarene, Entwine etc.).



Sami Hinkka (bass) comments: "Hi Folks! So, as some of you might have already noticed from our social media channels, we are getting ready to go record the next Ensiferum album pretty soon. Just a few weeks ago, we recorded demo versions with Anssi Kippo, who also recorded and produced 'One Man Army'. The demo session went smoothly, and working with Anssi is always such a pleasure because he is so full of creative ideas and positive attitude. The goal for the new album will be to capture Ensiferum's live energy on the songs, and we also plan to use analog recording as much as possible to guarantee the best possible sound.

The song material will include familiar elements, but like we always love to do, we will also take Ensiferum's mighty warship to unexplored seas of musical madness. More info later."



Before the album's release, European fans will be able to catch ENSIFERUM at various festivals this summer. See below for all dates, with more shows to be announced soon!



ENSIFERUM tour dates:

Mar. 31 - Full Metal Mountain - Troepolach, Austria

Apr. 1 - Rock In Hell - Colmar, France

Apr. 7 - Metal Franconia Festival - Dettelbach, Germany

Apr. 8 - Durbuy Rock Festival - Durbuy, Belgium

June 3 - Metal Open Air Plzen - Plzen, Czech Republic

June 30 - Rockfest Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain

July 1 - Hoernerfest - Brande-Hoernerkirchen, Germany

July 13 - Dong Open Air - Neukirchen - Vlyn, Germany



ENSIFERUM has been flying the flag of epic, folk-infused death metal high and proud for two decades. Commended for being "their most polished album to-date," by Metal Hammer, "one of folk metal's finest acts" by Loudwire.com and "warlike and fiery" by MetalSucks.net, their latest album, 'One Man Army' (2015), can be previewed and purchased at: metalblade.com/ensiferum



http://www.facebook.com/Ensiferum

http://www.ensiferum.com

http://www.metalblade.com/ensiferum



