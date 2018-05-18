MAX Automation SE: Rapid development into a global high-tech specialist



Managing Directors inform Annual General Meeting of ongoing internationalization

Shareholders approve an unchanged dividend of EUR 0.15 per share





MAX Automation SE is pressing ahead with its internationalization: the Managing Directors informed the Annual General Meeting in Düsseldorf today about the latest progress in the expansion of the specialist for high-tech mechanical engineering. A major growth step was the majority shareholding in MAX Automation (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. in China completed in the first quarter of 2018. The company now has a presence at four locations in the country that are pivotal to the automotive industry along with direct access to the Chinese market.



International expansion also includes a new site for the Group company MA micro automation GmbH in Singapore. The Asian region is considered one of the most important growth markets for medical technology. MAX supports a customer on-site with the production of contact lenses. The Group company bdtronic GmbH also has taken over the Italian mechanical engineering company R.C.M. Reatina Costruzioni Mecchaniche SRL (now bdtronic Italia SRL), which has special expertise in electromobility. With these expansion steps, MAX Automation is in a position to provide its customers on several continents with comprehensive support and to guarantee the consistent quality of its solutions at a high level.



Reliable dividend policy continued



With 52.5 % of the share capital present, the Annual General Meeting approved all major items on the agenda with clear majorities. The shareholders resolved a dividend of EUR 0.15 per share for fiscal year 2017, unchanged from the previous year and corresponding to a total payout of EUR 4.4 million (previous year: EUR 4.0 million).



The shareholders also elected Mr. Andreas Krause as a member of the Supervisory Board. He succeeds Fabian Spilker, who resigned from the Board at his own request at the end of the Annual General Meeting. The shareholders also approved the conclusion of new control and profit and loss transfer agreements with three MAX Automation Group companies.



Daniel Fink, Managing Director (CEO) of MAX Automation SE: “MAX Automation has developed significantly over the past few months. Whether in Europe, America or China, our rapid expansion enables us to support our customers from promising target industries in important growth markets and offer them high-tech solutions. In line with our medium-term growth strategy for 2021, we will consistently continue on this path through organic growth and potential acquisitions.”

MAX Automation SE

MAX Automation SE (Securities Identification Number: A2DA58) with its headquarters in Düsseldorf is an internationally active high-tech mechanical engineering Group and a leading full-service supplier of integrated and sophisticated system and component solutions. Its operational business is divided into two segments. In the Industrial Automation segment, the Group is considered to be a trendsetter in the development and manufacturing of integrated and proprietary solutions for use in manufacturing and assembly in the automotive industry, medical technology, packaging machines and the electronics industry due to its comprehensive technological know-how. In the Environmental Technology segment, MAX Automation develops and installs innovative systems for use by the recycling, energy and raw materials industries.



www.maxautomation.com

