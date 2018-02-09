- Pressemitteilung BoxID 693845
Lufthansa Group Airlines welcome 8.7 million passengers on board in January 2018
In January 2018, 10.1% more passengers flew with Lufthansa Group airlines than in the previous year
Seat load factor decreased slightly by 0.4 percentage points to 75.6%
Group-wide increase in number of flights by 7.9%
Currency adjusted yield indication continuous to develop positively
In January 2018, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group welcomed around 8.7 million passengers. This shows an increase of 10.1% compared to the previous year’s month. The available seat kilometers were up 8% over the previous year, at the same time, sales increased by 7.4%. The seat load factor decreased by 0.4 percentage points compared to January 2017 to 75.6%.
The currency adjusted yield indication developed positively again in January compared to previous year.
Cargo capacity increased 7.7% year-on-year, while cargo sales were up 9.3% in revenue tonne-kilometer terms. As a result, the Cargo load factor showed a corresponding improvement, rising 0.9 percentage points in the month.
Network Airlines
The Network Airlines Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines carried 6.5 million passengers in January, 5.4% more than in the prior-year period. Compared to the previous year, the available seat kilometers increased by 5.4% in January. The sales volume was up 3.9% over the same period, decreasing seat load factor by 1.1 percentage points to 75.7%.
Lufthansa German Airlines transported 4.5 million passengers in January, a 5.7% increase compared to the same month last year. A 6.1% increase in seat kilometers in January corresponds to a 4.8% increase in sales. Furthermore, the seat load factor was 76.6%, therefore one percentage point below the prior-year’s level.
Point-to-Point Airlines
The Lufthansa Group’s Point-to-Point Airlines – Eurowings (including Germanwings) and Brussels Airlines – carried around 2.2 million passengers in January. Among this total, 1.9 million passengers were on short-haul flights and 236,000 flew long-haul. This amounts to an increase of 27.3% in comparison to the previous year. January capacity was 23.8% above its prior-year level, while its sales volume was up 30.2%, resulting in an increased seat load factor by 3.6 percentage points of 74.8%.
On short-haul services the Point-to-Point Airlines raised capacity 25% and increased sales volume by 35.5%, resulting in a 5.4 percentage points increase in seat load factor of 69.2%, compared to January 2017. The seat load factor for the long-haul services increased 1.4 percentage points to 82.8% during the same period, following a 22.2% increase in capacity and a 24.3% rise in sales volume, compared to the previous year. The number of passengers on long-haul flights of the Point-to-Point Airlines increased in January by about a quarter (24.3%) compared to last year.
