Today we are pleased to announce the publication of Lexxion’s latest journal, Delphi - Interdisciplinary Review of Emerging Technologies. Aiming to provide a big picture overview while simultaneously presenting complex and unsettling discussions from multidisciplinary angles, Delphi is a unique forum and essential reading for academics, policy-makers, entrepreneurs and business strategists alike.



As you will see from the opening issue, the Editorial Team, led by Editor in Chief Ciano Aydin (University of Twente), have ensured that all contributions are complex and intellectually stimulating while remaining accessible to those working outside the field in question.



Going forward this interdisciplinary platform will bring together experts from the fields of law, ethics, science, technology and economics around the current discourse of emerging technologies. Reflecting on the inaugural issue, Editor in Chief, Ciano Aydin, emphasised the importance of the journal acting as a medium which connects critical insights and allows for the creation of a relationship between diverse schools of thought and areas of study, while at the same time providing readers with a comprehensive overview and realistic assessments of emerging tech.



Featuring Delphi’s contributions that cover a wide array of technologies – from artificial intelligence to self–driving cars, smart drugs and blockchain - the inaugural issue of Delphi is open access and can be downloaded for free at www.lexxion.eu/delphi.

