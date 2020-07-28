Pressemitteilung BoxID: 808931 (Laureus Sport for Good Foundation Germany, Austria)

"Powerplay for disadvantaged children" - Germany's ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl has been announced as the latest Laureus Sport for Good Ambassador

Leon Draisaitl:“ I am very happy to be part of the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation and to help disadvantaged children and young people.

Other ambassadors welcomed Leon Draisaitl with video messages as a new member of the foundation

Laureus Sport for Good announce prominent new arrival: ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl will support the charitable foundation from now on. Other ambassadors such as Roman Weidenfeller, Fredi Bobic, Stefan Blöcher, Maro Engel, Moritz Fürste, Markus Salcher as well as Academy member Maria Höfl-Riesch welcome the German ice hockey star as the newest member of the Laureus family with a video message. You can find the video HERE.



Leon Draisaitl is already, at the age of 24, one of the best ice hockey professionals in the world and is currently preparing for the playoffs in the North American professional league



NHL. Wearing the Edmonton Oilers jersey, he was the first German to win the Art Ross Trophy for the best player on points in the regular season and is currently among the nominees for the election of the most important player of the NHL season. He has achieved greatness in his sport and he joins the Laureus family with a clear goal of supporting Laureus’ mission and using the power of sport to help young people overcome violence, discrimination and disadvantage.



“Leon Draisaitl is already one of the biggest sportsmen - not only in ice hockey. Especially for the disadvantaged children and young people in our programs it is a massive motivation and inspiration when their idols personally act as role models and advisors for them” says Paul Schif, Managing Director of the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation Germany, Austria.



Because of his connection to ice hockey, he is particularly interested in the foundation's KICK on Ice program in Berlin, a program offers young people a safe space where they have access to sport and educational opportunities. "Since my childhood, team spirit has been at the forefront of my work. As an ice hockey player I know that the individual can achieve nothing without the community. I wouldn't be where I am today without my teammates. I would like to convey these values to the girls and boys," said Draisaitl on the occasion of his appointment.



Program director Jan Kaminski is also enthusiastic about the commitment:



"We are so pleased that Leon Draisaitl wants to support Laureus Sport for Good and the kids! For the participants in KICK on Ice, he is a great role model, all the better that he now uses his fame for such a good cause. Hardly anyone can fool him on the ice at the moment - but who knows, maybe we can teach him something about working off the ice. Welcome to this wonderful sports family, Leon!"



Laureus Sport for Good wishes Leon Draisaitl all the best for the upcoming NHL Play Offs and is looking forward to a great partnership!

