Eurosport score Handball rights for Olympic qualifying tournaments in Nordics



Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland to screen Olympic handball qualifying tournaments live and exclusively on Eurosport

Continues Eurosport’s commitment to telling the best Olympic Games stories to fans all-year round





Eurosport today announced it has secured the rights to screen the 2020 IHF Men’s and Women’s handball Olympic qualification tournaments on an exclusive basis in Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway.



The agreement, facilitated by global sports marketing agency Lagardère Sports, a long-term partner of the IHF and Discovery, means fans will be able to enjoy all six events on Eurosport – Home of the Olympics in Europe – as some of the finest handball nations vie for a coveted spot at the Olympic Summer Games.



Screening the Olympic qualification events to millions of passionate sports fans across the Nordics region accentuates Eurosport’s year-round commitment to Olympic Games storytelling as excitement builds towards July and August.



Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Solutions, said: “Fans can already enjoy hundreds of hours of action from Olympic sports across the Eurosport network all-year round and screening the handball qualifying tournaments is another step on Eurosport and Discovery’s Olympic journey.



“We are committed to delivering the most innovative and in-depth digital Olympics ever to fans across Europe and are proud to be the only place viewers can watch every minute of every sport, featuring every athlete, how they want it and when they want it.”



The three IHF Women’s Olympic Qualification Tournaments will take place between 20-22 March in Spain, Hungary and Montenegro with the three IHF Men’s Olympic Qualification Tournaments hosted in Norway, France and Germany between 17-19 April.



Discovery’s long-term partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), announced in June 2015, included multimedia rights for 50 countries and territories in Europe and began for Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and runs through to Olympic Games Paris 2024.



Key dates:

2020 IHF Women’s Olympic Qualification Tournaments

20-22 March in Lliria, Spain – Spain, Sweden, Senegal, Argentina

20-22 March in Gyor, Hungary – Russia, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Hungary

20-22 March in Podgorica, Montenegro – Norway, Montenegro, Romania, Thailand



2020 IHF Men’s Olympic Qualification Tournaments

17-19 April in Trondheim, Norway – Norway, Brazil, Chile, South Korean

17-19 April in Paris, France – France, Croatia, Tunisia, Portugal

17-19 April in Berlin, Germany – Germany, Sweden, Slovenia, Algeria



