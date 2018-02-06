Coverage of David Goffin Tennis Matches live on Facebook

David Goffin's matches at the ATP250 Tournament in Montpellier (5 to 11 February 2018) will be broadcast live and exclusively in Belgium on the tennis star’s Facebook page. The coverage on Facebook represents the result of a joint project between Lagardère Sports, Octagon (on behalf of David Goffin) and AA Drinks. Th project will ensure Belgian tennis fans are able to follow the the world’s number seven's games in his home country. The matches will be presented on Facebook by David Goffin’s official sponsor, the Dutch drinks manufacturer AA Drinks.



Tennis Star David Goffin said: “It is my pleasure to enable the Belgian tennis fans in my home country to watch my matches at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier live and for free on my Facebook account. I would like to thank my official partner AA Drinks for supporting this initiative and all other parties that have been involved in bringing this innovative project to life.”



Guido Gielen, Manager Marketing - AA Drink Europe said: “For decades AA Drink has been one of the most iconic and recognised sports drinks in Belgium. Especially tennis players endorse the power and functionalities of the AA Drink sports drinks. That's why the brand is pleased to announce that they will bring exclusive live top tennis of David Goffin at the ATP250 event in Montpellier to all the Belgium tennis fans for free, powered by AA Drinks through Facebook. The coverage of the Belgium top player (ATP #7) and official AA Drink ambassador, will start from round of 16.”



As a sports and entertainment agency, Octagon markets David Goffin’s personality rights and handles management for the athlete. Karine Molinari, Player Manager at Octagon said: “With this initiative, we would like to allow the fans of David in Belgium to watch him perform. We believe this is an innovative marketing tool for both brands and athletes to engage with the fan base. We would also like to thank our partner AA Drinks and Lagardère Sports for creating this project together.”



Nikolaus von Doetinchem, Senior Vice President Global Media at Lagardère Sports said: “We are thrilled to realise such an innovative project with one of the top players on the ATP Tour - David Goffin. This project highlights our objectives in the field of branded content and underlines the growing impact of athletes as media platforms within the current transformation of the media landscape.”



About David Goffin



David Goffin, nicknamed “Lagoff”, finished 2017 with a year-end best No. 7 ranking, making him the highest-ranked player from Belgium in the history of year-end ATP rankings. After reaching the quarter-finals of Roland Garros in June of 2016, he reached a career-high ranking of No. 11. In 2016, he also reached back-to-back ATP Masters 1000 semi-finals at Indian Wells and Miami. He led his country to the final of the Davis Cup in 2015 and he represented Belgium in the Rio Olympics. David Goffin is managed by Octagon, one of the leading athlete management agencies.



About United Soft Drinks



United Soft Drinks is a producer of soft drinks based in Utrecht in the Netherlands. Their best known-brands are AA Drink, a line of sport drinks, Bar-le-Duc, a line of mineral waters, London, a line of bitter lemonades, Raak, a line of fruit syrups, and the product Kindercola. The company also produces a number of private label lemonades.

Lagardère Sports Germany GmbH

Lagardère Sports is a leading sports marketing agency with a global network of local experts dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet our clients' needs. We believe sport inspires emotions and passion that are essential to enriching people's lives and generate powerful collective experiences. At Lagardère Sports, we dedicate our expertise and passion to providing our clients with privileged access to the infinite opportunities of sports. Lagardère Sports is part of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment, a company with more than 1,700 employees worldwide and 50 years of experience.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren