Mona Hatoum Receives Ruth Baumgarte Art Award

The internationally renowned artist Mona Hatoum will be receiving the 4th Ruth Baumgarte Art Award on Saturday, 23 June at 6 p.m. at the Berlinische Galerie (Museum of Modern Art, Photography and Architecture). The award is endowed with 20,000 EUR and is therefore among the most highly endowed art awards in Germany.



After a laudatory speech by Dr. Volker Adolphs, Head of Exhibitions and Curator at Kunstmuseum Bonn, Alexander Baumgarte – Chairman of the Art Foundation Ruth Baumgarte – will present the award.



Mona Hatoum was born in 1952 in Lebanon as the daughter of a Palestinian family. Her studies at the Byam Shaw School of Art and the Slade School of Fine Art in London were followed by teaching assignments and guest professorships in Maastricht, Paris and London. She lives in London and Berlin.



With her installations and sculptures, performances and video works the artist has developed a special poetic-minimalistic language which is primarily characterised by the simultaneous generation of contrary emotions such as attraction and revulsion, fear and fascination. She places personal experiences in a global context, whereby her work obtains a political character. Identity and rootlessness are recurrent contents of her work.



Among other awards, the artist has been distinguished with the Roswitha Haftmann Prize (2004), the Käthe Kollwitz Prize (2010) and the Joan Miró Prize (2011). Her works are represented in public collections such as the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Centre Pompidou Paris and the Tate Britain in London.



In addition to numerous exhibitions in international museums, she increasingly gained international attention through participation in the Venice Biennale (1995 and 2005) or the documenta in Kassel (2002 and 2017).



Ruth Baumgarte (1923 - 2013), founder of the art award named after her, studied at the Berlin State School of Fine Arts (now known as Berlin University of the Arts) from 1941 to 1944. She worked as an illustrator for print media and book publications before she exclusively turned to free artistic works in the early 1950s.



Influenced by the years of war and inspired by numerous travels, especially to Africa, she developed an expressive work which is strongly oriented towards people and is imbued by the examination of socio-political and global issues. This is particularly noticeable in her late work, the Africa Cycle. Similar to the works by Mona Hatoum, the political dimension often develops at second glance.



Since 2014 the Ruth Baumgarte Art Award has been presented to a representational artist. Previous awards went to Judith Hopf, Kader Attia and Amelie von Wulffen.



Members of the Advisory Committee and therefore the Award jury include Dr Reinhard Spieler, Director of the Sprengel Museum in Hannover as well as the gallerists and administrators of the expressionist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Ingeborg Henze-Ketterer and Dr. Wolfgang Henze. Other members are Bettina Steinbrügge, Director of the Kunstverein in Hamburg, gallerist Christian Nagel (Berlin/Köln) and Prof Dr Beate Reifenscheid, Director of the Ludwig Museum in Koblenz.

