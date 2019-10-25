Pressemitteilung BoxID: 773056 (Koch Media GmbH)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope-Special Edition COMPLETE ab sofort verfügbar

Spezielles Festpaket von Light of Hope mit ALLEN zusätzlichen Inhalten

Der Publisher Rising Star Games und der Vertriebspartner Koch Media feiern die Veröffentlichung der Harvest Moon: Light of Hope-Special Edition COMPLETE ab heute bei Einzelhändlern in ganz Europa.



Harvest Moon: Light of Hope-Special Edition COMPLETE enthält: Dekorations- und Tool-Upgrade-Pakete, das New Marriageable Character Pack, die Special Episodes von Doc und Melanie sowie das Divine Marriageable Characters Pack.



Dieses Komplettpaket (mit einem DLC-Wert von über 15 EUR) ist in den Konsolenversionen verfügbar und wird ab heute im physischen Handel auf Nintendo Switch ™ und PlayStation®4 erhältlich sein.



In Harvest Moon: Light of Hope beginnen die Spieler das Spiel auf der Suche nach einem Neuanfang und einer neuen Umgebung. Während ihrer Reise wird ihr Schiff von einem Sturm getroffen und geht unter. Während sie in eine kleine Hafenstadt treiben, die jetzt vom Sturm verwüstet ist, ist es Sache des Spielers, beim Wiederaufbau der Stadt und bei der Rettung des Leuchtturms zu helfen ... aber es wird nicht einfach! Trotzdem können die Spieler neue Freunde finden, eine Familie gründen, den Leuchtturm wiederaufbauen und die Stadt retten.



Die von Natsume Inc. entwickelte und von Rising Star Games in ganz Europa und darüber hinaus veröffentlichte Special Edition COMPLETE von Harvest Moon: Light of Hope ist ab sofort für Nintendo Switch ™ und PlayStation®4 im Fachhandel erhältlich.



About Harvest Moon



2017 marked the 20th Anniversary of the beloved farming/life simulation franchise, Harvest Moon. The game first released in North America in 1997, and has continued to see a steady rise of popularity and players, making it one of today's most beloved franchises. Harvest Moon is revered for being a non-violent, family-oriented game for everyone, and there have been more than 31 games released in the series. A full history of the games in the franchise can be seen here: http://www.natsume.com/current_game/games/hm20th/index.html



When talking about Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Complete on Social Media, feel free to tag:

#HarvestMoonLoHC #HarvestMoon @RisingStarGames @Natume_Inc



About Rising Star Games



Founded in 2004, Rising Star Games has built a portfolio of over 130 titles across a wide variety of platforms, from cherished brands such as Harvest Moon, Beyblade and Cooking Mama to cult classics like Deadly Premonition and La Mulana. Originally established to bring Japanese games to a western audience, Rising Star Games has also published games from indie developers across the world.

As of 2019, Rising Star Games has refocused its publishing activities on Japanese games.www.risingstargames.com



About Natsume Inc.



Natsume Inc. is a worldwide developer and publisher that specialize in unique and family-oriented interactive entertainment software for a variety of platforms. Most known for publishing Reel Fishing and Harvest Moon, Natsume is dedicated to producing quality video games.

For more information about Natsume Inc. visit www.natsume.com

