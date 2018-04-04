Factory pick-up at Knaus Tabbert: new delivery centre in Jandelsbrunn

The option of taking delivery of your own motorhome or caravan “fresh” from the factory is an experience – one that is now possible at Knaus Tabbert. Customers can now pick-up their new vehicle from the company’s headquarters in the lower Bavarian town of Jandelsbrunn. If required, the company’s shuttle will also collect customers from the railway station in nearby Passau. Once in Jandelsbrunn, customers get a tour of the production facilities, an in-depth introduction to their new vehicle, and a small surprise.



As part of the current “Jandelsbrunn 5.0” project – to date the biggest individual investment at the site – a new delivery centre, among other things, was constructed at Knaus Tabbert. Here, customers can expect to find a lounge, a small showcase of the Group’s historical and current products and, of course, the customer’s new vehicle presented in the delivery hall’s showroom.



Customers can book factory pick-up upon request from their retailer. Factory delivery is available for vehicles from the Group’s KNAUS, WEINSBERG and T@B brands.



Buying your own motorhome or caravan is a big step towards creating your very own personal freedom on wheels. Combined with factory delivery, each purchase is a lasting experience that contributes to customer loyalty.

Knaus Tabbert GmbH

Knaus Tabbert GmbH is a leading manufacturer of leisure vehicles in Europe. The company is headquartered in the lower Bavarian town of Jandelsbrunn. Additional sites include Mottgers in Hesse (Germany) as well as Nagyoroszi in Hungary and Schlüsselfeld (Germany). Since the end of 2017, MORELO Reisemobilbau GmbH has been a part of the Knaus Tabbert Group and is a manufacturer of first-class motorhomes. With its brands KNAUS, TABBERT, T@B, WEINSBERG, RENT AND TRAVEL and MORELO, the company achieved sales in excess of €590 million in fiscal year 2017. With its staff of 1,896, the company manufactured 20,823 caravans and motorhomes in 2017.





