The JE DESIGN SEAT Leon Cupra 300 ST Widebody



More muscle for SEAT’s sporty estate car

Complete tuning programme

Power increases up to 380hp





With its 300hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine and 4WD chassis, the factory fresh Seat Leon Cupra 300 ST 4Drive is a rapid all-rounder. However, JE DESIGN considers this to be just the starting point for their tailor-made bodywork, suspension, engine, and exhaust system enhancements that include a wide body kit and output increases up to 380hp.



The signature JE DESIGN front and rear wheel arch extensions are the major feature contributing towards the muscular appearance of the Leon Cupra 300 ST Widebody conversion. The leading part of each front arch turns the corners and morphs into the sculpted cover for the under-bumper air intakes. At the rear of the front arches deeper side skirts emphasize the cars ground-hugging stance and visually join the wide rear arches. The rear bumper insert with cut-outs for the sport exhaust outlets can be had either in gloss black or carbon look. The final piece of the aerodynamic styling conversion is a small spoiler mounted on the trailing edge of the roof. The JE DESIGN wide body conversion is priced at 5,534 euro.



The big wheel arches are filled out by 9.5J x 19-inch JE DESIGN Mash alloy wheels in Gun Metal finish. Shod with 265/30ZR19 91 Y Hankook S1-Evo 2 tyres, a set of these wheels costs 1,996 euro. An alternative for the same price is the JE DESIGN AX 7 wheel in 10.0J x 19-inch size in black gloss / front polished, or black gloss (not shown), also shod with 265/30R19 91Y tyres. Both wheels can accommodate the Brembo high performance brake system with 370mm diameter vented front discs that are part of the Seat ‘Performance Pack’.



JE DESIGN offers a menu for suspension upgrades that starts with a lowering spring kit (191 euro) matched to the factory dampers, which provides a 20mm drop in ride height along with a sportier ride. The more hard-core driver will appreciate the fully adjustable KW-DDC coil over suspension (2,299 euro), that offers a plug & play solution that works with the factory electronic damper control. The adjustable spring pans allow for a ride height drop of up to 45mm over stock.



To match the JE DESIGN Leon Cupra 300 ST’s more purposeful looks, two-stages of power enhancement increase output to 360hp or 380hp. The basis of these conversions is a plug and play additional control unit placed between the engine and the factory ECU.



In Stage 1 (2,099 euro) the optimised fuel, ignition and boost curves boost power from 300 to 360hp, accompanied by a torque increase from 380 to 450Nm. The 0-100km/h time drops from 4.9 to 4.7 sec, with top speed pegged at 265km/h, and for an extra 200 euro, the maximum speed limiter can be raised to either 280 or 285 km/h.



The Stage 2 conversion adds a 76mm diameter exhaust downpipe (1,416 euro) to the Stage 1 mods. The lower combustion temperatures that result from the reduced backpressure allow for a bit more boost to be used, with power rising to 380hp, and peak torque to 470 Nm. As the engine runs with higher boost and closer to its knocking point, JE DESIGN mandates the use of at least 98 Octane (Super Plus) fuel.



The stainless steel flap exhaust system with ECE certificate releases more power and a more sporting soundtrack, and is designed to be controlled via the factory Comfort, Sport and Cupra driving profile selection. In the Comfort and Sport profiles, the exhaust flap remains closed and the exhaust sounds discreetly sporty. Cupra mode opens the flap fully and exhaust note comes through unedited and in all its glory - music to the ears of SEAT fans. Priced at 2,499 euro, this sports exhaust offers the choice of ending with four distinctive 80mm diameter tailpipes, or a single oval 160 x 90mm tailpipe per side.



All prices are inclusive of VAT, without painting and fitting. Complete conversions can be carried out at JE DESIGN HQ, in which case they will come with full TUV certification.



All individual components come with a TUV certificate, while the sound flap exhaust system and the widebody kit also have Swiss type approval. All performance enhancements carry a two-year warranty valid from the date of first registration.



Further information on the product range is available at: www.je-design.com.

