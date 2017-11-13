Improvements at the 2018 European Film Market: EFM expands the programme in 2018 "DocSalon" is the new meeting point for the documentary film trade

The European Film Market (EFM), hosting more than 9,000 participants annually and serving as the focal point of the film trade during the Berlinale, is improving its attractions for producers.



The “EFM Producers Hub” - an initiative tailored to the needs of producers at the EFM and providing producers with free consultations on financing and distribution strategies by experts - will be presented for the first time in 2018 in cooperation with the European producers’ network ACE Producers and the Berlinale Co-Production Market. There will be a strong focus on new financing methods and distribution models. The “Sino-European Production Seminar” will once again take place, in cooperation with the network Bridging the Dragon, which supports collaboration between European and Chinese producers.



The documentary film industry profile will be enhanced in 2018. The EFM has increasingly been used as an important jumping-off point for the documentary film trade. The existing programme “Meet the Docs” will be concentrated within the new “DocSalon”, and include discussions and networking events. The documentary platform has become a fixture at the EFM thanks to the long-time support of the European Documentary Network (EDN). In cooperation with the EDN, the “DocSalon” programme will be more strongly oriented toward the future of documentary filmmaking through the integration of the new Media and Society initiative of the Copenhagen network, among other things. Cooperation with the documentary film festivals IDFA, CPH:DOX, DOK Leipzig, Visions du Réel, Sheffield Doc/Fest and the Canadian festival Hot Docs will continue.



The “EFM Producers Hub” and “DocSalon” programmes will take place from February 16 - 21, 2018 on the second floor of Martin-Gropius-Bau.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren