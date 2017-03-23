- Pressemitteilung BoxID 644302
Berlinale Spotlight: Forum
Six Films from This Year's Festival Programme to Be Presented in Tangier
This weekend at the Cinéma Rif in Tangier, six films from the production countries Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Germany, Israel, Japan, Morocco, Qatar, and the USA will give an idea of the selection of films in this year’s Forum section. The programme will open with the documentary Tigmi n Igren (House in the Fields) by Tala Hadid, which portrays two sisters who have grown up in a village in the Atlas Mountains.
Malika Chaghal, director of the Cinémathèque, is pleased that the first Berlinale Spotlight: Forum will coincide with an important jubilee for her institution in Tangier: “We are celebrating our tenth anniversary with this event. It will give our audiences a chance to discover films outside of those distributed to Moroccan cinemas.”
Christoph Terhechte, head of the Forum section, will be on location to present Berlinale Spotlight: Forum at the Cinémathèque de Tanger in Morocco.
The films in the programme are:
Tigmi n Igren (House in the Fields) by Tala Hadid, Morocco / Qatar
Menashe by Joshua Z Weinstein, USA / Israel / Canada
Yozora ha itsu demo saikou mitsudo no aoiro da (The Tokyo Night Sky Is Always the Densest Shade of Blue) by Yuya Ishii, Japan
Rifle by Davi Pretto, Brazil / Germany – Berlinale Talents Alumnus, Talent Project Market 2015
Adiós entusiasmo (So Long Enthusiasm) by Vladimir Durán, Argentina / Colombia
Obour al bab assabea (Crossing the Seventh Gate) by Ali Essafi, Morocco
