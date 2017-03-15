IPC President receives Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Sir Philip Craven was presented with the Verdienstkreuz 1. Klasse, the Order of Merit of Germany - one of the highest honours an individual can receive in Germany - at a special ceremony in Berlin on Wednesday (15 March).



The order was presented to Sir Philip by German Minister of the Interior Dr. Thomas de Maizière in recognition of his services to Paralympic sport during his 16 years as IPC President.



Sir Philip Craven said: "This is an absolutely fantastic honour and I am hugely grateful to the German President and the Federal Republic of Germany for receiving such special recognition.



"Germany has a very special place in my heart for many reasons. As an athlete I made my Paralympic debut here in Heidelberg in 1972 and now as IPC President our headquarters are based in Bonn, a city we have been proud to call our home since 1999.



"Although this is a personal award, I believe it recognises the work of everyone within the Paralympic Movement. Without the efforts of the IPC Governing Board and management team, every single IPC member and all volunteers around the world who sacrifice their own time to support others, the Paralympic Movement would not be in the position it enjoys today."



The Federal Order of Merit was created on 7 September 1951 by the first President of the Federal Republic of Germany Theodor Heuss. It has been awarded to over 200,000 individuals, both Germans and foreigners.



Sir Philip is serving his fourth and final term as IPC President, a position he will hold until 8 September 2017 when the next IPC Governing Board elections are held in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



During his time as IPC President, the Paralympic Movement has enjoyed significant growth and now boasts over 200 members, including 177 National Paralympic Committees across the globe.



The Paralympic Games have grown exponentially under his leadership and are now the world’s third largest sporting event in terms of ticket sales and TV audience. Due to the transformational impact they have on changing attitudes towards people with an impairment, the Games are also regarded as the world’s number one sporting event for driving social inclusion.



Before becoming only the IPC’s second ever President in 2001, Sir Philip was founding President of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation, having previously held roles at national and international level within the sport.



He is a five-time Paralympian who made his Paralympic Games debut in 1972 competing in two sports - swimming and wheelchair basketball – and went on to represent Great Britain at wheelchair basketball at a further four Paralympic Games between 1976 and 1988.



During his international wheelchair basketball career Sir Philip won the 1973 world title and two European titles in 1971 and 1974.



In 1991 he received an MBE in recognition of his services to wheelchair basketball and in 2005 was knighted for his services to Paralympic Sport.

