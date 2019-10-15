Pressemitteilung BoxID: 771566 (International Committee of the Decorative Laminates Industry)

Successful European HPL Summit

More than 70 leading representatives of the HPL industry and its suppliers met from 9th to 11th of October 2019 in Wroclaw, Poland. For the first time under the new title “European HPL Summit”, the ICDLI, International Committee of the Decorative Laminates Industry, invited to its multi-faceted event on industry trends in design, technique, environment and market.



Once again this year, the supporting program of the ICDLI impressed with its personal atmosphere and special localities in the Polish metropolis of Wroclaw. For the first time, the annual meeting of the ICDLI operated under the name European HPL Summit this year.



An extensive lecture program on the mega-trends in the areas of design, technique, environment as well as market development was offered to the participants. As usual, it offered the participants plenty of space to exchange views on current industry developments and trends beyond the industry and informed about important impulses for the future of the HPL market. In addition, many trendsetting and innovative projects have been further developed and initiated.



“The European HPL Summit grows from year to year through a sophisticated lecture program and numerous top speakers. We will continue and develop this successful format with the next European HPL Summit from 7th to 9th October 2020 in Valencia, Spain”, said Ralf Olsen, General Secretary of the ICDL.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.

Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.

(lifePR) (