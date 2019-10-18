Pressemitteilung BoxID: 772003 (International Committee of the Decorative Laminates Industry)

ICDLI strengthened by four new members

After this year's annual meeting of the ICDLI, International Committee of the Decorative Laminates Industry, the association counts now 29 members in 13 countries. This significantly strengthens the influence and global visibility of the ICDLI as an industry representative for HPL.



The ICDLI is delighted to welcome four new members to the ICDLI Plenary Assembly during the two-day European HPL Summit in Wroclaw.



The SWISS KRONO GROUP, one of the world's leading manufacturers of HPL headquartered in Menznau, Switzerland, has joined the ICDLI. Also the PRODEMA NATURAL WOOD S.L., a company specialized in outdoor applications with HPL.



Furthermore, the ICDLI welcomes two associate members, DTS-Systemoberflächen GmbH from Germany and Dongwha Finland Oy from Finland.



"The addition of these four prestigious companies also highlights the attractiveness of the ICDLI as the European industry association for HPL," said Ralf Olsen, General Secretary of the ICDLI.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.

Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.

(lifePR) (