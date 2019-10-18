Städelstraße 10
60596 Frankfurt am Main, de
http://www.icdli.com
Rebekka Sara Stehle
+49 (69) 27105-26
ICDLI strengthened by four new membersFrankfurt am Main, )
The ICDLI is delighted to welcome four new members to the ICDLI Plenary Assembly during the two-day European HPL Summit in Wroclaw.
The SWISS KRONO GROUP, one of the world's leading manufacturers of HPL headquartered in Menznau, Switzerland, has joined the ICDLI. Also the PRODEMA NATURAL WOOD S.L., a company specialized in outdoor applications with HPL.
Furthermore, the ICDLI welcomes two associate members, DTS-Systemoberflächen GmbH from Germany and Dongwha Finland Oy from Finland.
"The addition of these four prestigious companies also highlights the attractiveness of the ICDLI as the European industry association for HPL," said Ralf Olsen, General Secretary of the ICDLI.
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.