Month of Contemporary Music 31st of August - 30th of September 2018

field notes is proud to present its second outing of the Month of Contemporary Music, from the 31st of August to the 30th of September 2018. From the well established concert halls to independent venues across Berlin, a range of concerts, performances and installations will showcase the variety that the Berlin contemporary music scene has to offer. Under the umbrella of the Month of Contemporary Music there will be numerous other festivals taking place such as the Musikfest presented by the Berliner Festspiele, BAM! - Berliner Festival für aktuelles Musiktheater, NordiConTempo and Dystopie Sound Art Festival. Around 1,500 musicians and over 100 venues will be taking part.



With the opening concert of the Month of Contemporary Music in collaboration with Kontraklang (31st of August at Heimathafen Neukölln) a significant field of Berlins contemporary music scene receives special attention: The Splitter Orchestra is considered the most important representative of the Berlin Echtzeitmusik scene and moves in the field between avant-garde and jazz, electronic-experimentation, and improvisation. Felix Kubin presents »translations« of the orchestral sound into his own sonic language and will close the evening with an experimental DJ set.



Throughout September, the Month of Contemporary Music will present Berlins contemporary music scene in all its various facets, so that along with all the more deep rooted ensembles and artists, a spotlight will be shone upon the unique and homegrown aesthetic movements that permeate the city’s musical landscape. With the aforementioned concert with the Splitter Orchester, special attention is drawn upon the Echtzeitmusik scene, which calls Berlin its home. The festival for current Music Theatre BAM! presents for the first time bundled works by various independent ensembles and artists, showcasing Berlin’s world renowned progressive scene. A spotlight will also be shone upon the sphere of the Sound Art scene with the Dystopie festival and the singuhr-projekte, among others. Musikfest, presented by the Berliner Festspiele, will showcase New Music by internationally acclaimed ensembles such as Ensemble Modern Orchestra, the Berliner Philharmoniker, the ensemble intercontemporain and many more.



A framework program of the Month of Contemporary offers background knowledge into the creative processes that fuel the contemporary music scene. A public rehearsal of the Solistenensemble Kaleidoskop, provides the audience with an insight into the genesis of the music theatre piece “Der Opernwürfel” by Georg Nussbaumer. In addition, the artist discussion Perspektivwechsel, organised by field notes, will bring together artists from various backgrounds to discuss the similarities and differences within their respective fields - this time in collaboration with the project space from the EIGEN+ART gallery EIGEN+ART Lab. Accompanying the Month of Contemporary Music will be the radio program reboot.neue musik, hosted by Sascha Wolters, whose guests will be invited to discuss and present their favourite picks during the months festivities.



field notes is a campaign from the inm - initiative neue musik berlin e.V., which seeks to improve the visibility of contemporary music in Berlin.



A complete program listing of the Month of Contemporary Music can be found under:



www.inm-berlin.de

www.facebook.com/initiative.berlin

#fieldnotesberlin



Ensembles



… AsianArt Ensemble · Berlin PianoPercussion · Berliner Philharmoniker · Boulez Ensemble · Ensemble Adapter · ensemble intercontemporain · Ensemble Modern Orchestra · ensemble mosaik · Gamut Inc · glanz&krawall · Hauen und Stechen · Johannes Müller / Philine Rinnert · Katharina Haverich / Christopher Hotti Böhm · Kirsten Reese / David Wagner · Konzerthausorchester Berlin · KNM Berlin · Kötter/Seidl · LUX:NM · Mahler Chamber Orchestra · Maulwerker · Münchner Philharmoniker · Neo Hülcker / Stellan Veloce · Opera Lab Berlin · Orchester der Deutschen Oper Berlin ·Orchester der Lucerne Festival Academy · Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra · Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Amsterdam ·Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin · Schola des Rundfunkchor Berlin · Solistenensemble Kaleidoskop · Sonar Quartett · Splitter Orchester · Staatskapelle Berlin ·Trio Catch · Zafraan Ensemble …



Venues, Festivals, Concert-series



… Acker Stadt Palast · acud macht neu · Audiovisionen · ausland · BAM! · Club der Polnischen Versager · Dystopie Sound Art Festival · exploratorium berlin · ExRotaprint · Haus des Rundfunks · Hotel Bristol · Improvisation International · Internationales Klangkunstfest · Kontraklang · Konzerthaus Berlin · Kunsthaus KuLe · Labor Sonor · Music for Hotel Bars · Musikfest der Berliner Festspiele · OaarWurm 4.0 · Ohrknacker · Philharmonie und Kammermusiksaal · Pierre Boulez Saal · silent green · singuhr – projekte · Sophiensaele · Unerhörte Musik · Villa Elisabeth · Y-E-S-Fest …



Currents



… Acousmatic · Ambient · Avantgarde · Drone · Echtzeitmusik · Electronic · Experimental Music · Improvisation · Chamber Music · Sound Art · Composed Music · Conceptualism · Minimalism · Music Theatre · Noise · Opera · Organ Music · Performance · Radio Art · Spectral Music · Vocal Music …

