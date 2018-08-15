PLAY18 celebrates the future of gaming in November

While hundreds of thousands of gamers will, in a few weeks, be able to try out the latest computer and video games at Gamescom, only a few months later PLAY18 takes a look at the future. From November 1st through November 4th, the international Creative Gaming Festival invites you to come to Hamburg.



PLAY18 asks its guests and visitors, what will the games of the future look like? How can games positively influence the world? Whether young or old, hardcore gamer or occasional player – games in numerous formats will be there above all to be played. The PLAY18 team will provide a preview of the festival at Gamescom in Cologne on August 23rd at 15:45 on the “campus stage” in Hall 10.2 “To creatively enjoy, explore the boundaries of digital games, break rules, play together, celebrate together and be able, within a wonderful framework, to exchange ideas with one another – that is what the PLAY Creative Gaming Festival has stood for these many years,” so Mareike Ottrand, co-founder of Studio Fizbin – the creators of Inner World-Series.



This year gamers will be able to participate and play under the motto “Ready Game Change – Create a New Tomorrow!”. The variety of festival domains such as “Studio Zukunft”, numerous workshops or the completely playable PLAY exhibition invite the participant to explore creative and innovative computer and video games and at the same time to understand their developments, backgrounds and roles for society, culture and politics. Thereby, the attendee also encounters other enthusiastic gamers and can even participate in discussion roundtables and experience together with others exceptional computer games. For these reasons the PLAY Festival has, in the meantime, made a name for itself far beyond Germany’s borders.



“After we did a review of 10 years of PLAY last year, this year we take a look at the future” so the comment of Christiane Schwinge, member of the artistic direction. “We can hardly wait for November so that with our visitors we can once again take hold of the gamepads.”



The detailed program for PLAY18 will be announced and updated over the coming weeks until the Festival starts under www.playfestival.de. PLAY18 invites all enthusiastic gamers to help shape the future of gaming from November 1st to 4th in Hamburg.



PLAY18 – Creative Gaming Festival



Starting in 2007, each year the PLAY-Festival hosts a gathering of young people, teachers, students, researchers, sector professionals, and the culturally interested public. Together attendees of all ages experience new perspectives of the games culture and the multiple possibilities to be discovered in digital games.



PLAY18 is an event produced by Initiative Creative Gaming e. V. and jaf – Verein für medienpädagogische Praxis Hamburg e. V. in cooperation with spielbar.de, the platform of the Bundeszentrale für politische Bildung/bpb on the Subject of Computer Games, Behörde für Schule und Berufsbildung Hamburg, and JIZ – Jugendinformationszentrum Hamburg Hamburg (BSB). Supported by HAW Hamburg – Fakultät Design, Medien und Information offering a Master’s Degree in games, BürgerStiftung Hamburg and Bücherhallen Hamburg / Hoeb4U. Sponsored by siebold/hamburg messebau GmbH. In cooperation with the FUNDUS THEATER.

Initiative Creative Gaming e.V.

Gaming with games! That is the motto of Initiative Creative Gaming that was founded over ten years ago. The Initiative Creative Gaming has been active in the Art and Education spaces since 2007 and has established itself as a pioneer of the media-educational and creative application of computer games. Further information can be found at www.creative-gaming.eu

