From Monster Lab to PLAY Couch: PLAY19 Announces its Program Framework

Whether human or monster, this year's PLAY - Creative Gaming Festival will be celebrated from November 14th through 17th. Today, the festival team provides first glimpses of the diverse events and program formats that attendees can expect to encounter under the motto "Of Monsters and Games".



PLAY19's focus is on the creative application of digital games - inventing, constructing, modifying, programming, dancing, crafting, discussing - everything is allowed! The Studio of the Future, a large development lab, will this year be turned into the Monster Lab: here at several different stations, visitors can bring monsters to life and playfully experience how digital games are created. One of the stations will offer, in collaboration with the FUNDUS THEATER, the following: modelled on the "Beastie" performance by the artist duo Lone Twin, participants can transform themselves into monsters. On the other hand, those visitors who would rather play with monsters can pick up a gamepad at the PLAY Exhibition and try out the creative new gaming concepts and Indie titles. The most creative gaming ideas and concepts will be recognized during the Creative Gaming Awards event at the conclusion of the festival.



Things really liven up with Rock & Wrestling. The subcultural trash wrestling show honors PLAY19 with its presence and takes visitors back to the monster wrestling games of the 80's and 90's. In the classic tradition of Rampage & Co. characters such as Sailor Boy, Mr. Cheese or Eddie the Iceman present themselves to the audience. As in every year at PLAY19, numerous workshops, impulse lectures, advanced training, artists' talks, excursions, and last but not least the PLAY Couch with moderator and WASD publisher Christian Schiffer belong to the center pieces of the program.



Visitors who wish to actively participate in the PLAY19 program can do so within the context of the Speakers' Corner. Here attendees have the opportunity to make a presentation at the festival. Presentation submissions can be made online starting August 15th to https://playfestival.de/category/speakerscorner/.



In addition to the festival headquarters in the Markthalle, the other confirmed venues are: Barlach Halle K, the Akademie der freien Künste and the Central Library of the Bücherhallen Hamburg. All venues are within easy walking distance of the Hamburg Central Station.



PLAY19 - Creative Gaming Festival is an event produced by the Initiative Creative Gaming e.V. and jaf - Verein für medienpädagogische Praxis Hamburg e.V. in cooperation with spielbar.de, the platform of the Bundeszentrale für politische Bildung/bpb on the Subject of Computer Games, Behörde für Schule und Berufsbildung Hamburg and JIZ - Jugendinformationszentrum Hamburg (BSB).



Supported by HAW Hamburg - Fakultät Design, Medien, and Information offering a Master's Degree in games, the BürgerStiftung Hamburg, the University of Applied Sciences Europe, Bücherhallen Hamburg and gamescity:Hamburg In cooperation with the FUNDUS THEATER. Sponsored by siebold/hamburg messebau GmbH



Further details on PLAY19 can be found on the official website at www.playfestival.de.



The PLAY team at Gamescom on 20 and 21 August



Those of you who want to learn more have the opportunity to meet and become acquainted with the PLAY19 organization team at gamescom in Cologne on August 20th and 21st. To arrange an appointment, please contact us starting now at tina.ziegler@creativegaming.eu



Background



Since 2007 the PLAY Festival has united the areas of media art, discourse and education with the digital game culture. Its primary focus is the creative application of digital games - inventing, building, tinkering, modifying, programming, dancing, discussing - everything is allowed! PLAY19 is the Festival for games lovers, gamers, Indie game developers media artists school children and students, teachers and educators, researchers and people from the Games sector as well as all who want to learn and play digital games.



