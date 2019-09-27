Pressemitteilung BoxID: 769323 (Implenia AG)

Starting gun fired for Implenia site development

Foundation-stone ceremony in Winterthur's up-and-coming Neuhegi neighbourhood / Implenia is building the KIM inno-living residential and commercial development

Implenia, Switzerland’s leading construction services provider, is developing and building the “KIM inno-living” residential and commercial complex in Winterthur’s Neuhegi neighbourhood. Excavation work began in early summer. The official start of actual construction began yesterday with the ceremonial laying of the foundation stone by Implenia and project owner Swiss Life.



In summer 2017 an expert jury named the design submitted by BDE Architekten of Winterthur as the winner in a BIM-based architectural competition. Implenia successfully sold the project to Swiss Life in June 2019. Yesterday’s foundation stone ceremony marked the next important milestone.



The project is being built to high standards in terms of urban planning and architecture, and the Winterthur site will provide more than 200 homes, or around 17,000 m2 of rentable space. There will also be 900 m2 of space for public use on the ground floor. The building will have seven full storeys and a penthouse floor. It will be wood-built from the first storey upwards. This makes the project a perfect fit for the up-and coming Neuhegi district: Implenia’s wood construction specialists have already developed and built the neighbouring “sue&til” project, which is the largest timber-built residential development in Switzerland.



“The major KIM inno-living project is giving the people of Winterthur modern residential space focused on future needs. Sustainability, quality of life and architecture are brought together in impressive fashion in this residential and commercial development. We are very pleased that we are now building the project in partnership with Swiss Life,” said Adrian Wyss, Head of Implenia’s Division Development.



The client wants Minergie-P certification for KIM inno-living, and so requires excellent thermal insulation, good air tightness for the building shell, and a roof-mounted solar energy system. Completion and initial occupancy are planned for spring 2022.

