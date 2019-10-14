Pressemitteilung BoxID: 771383 (Implenia AG)

Implenia is building five commercial buildings in Vernier's new "Quartier de l'Étang" neighbourhood

Total contractor mandate for Plot A | Contract worth CHF 270 million | Construction starts in November 2019

Implenia has been commissioned by client PG Promotors SA, represented by Urban Project SA, to build another section of the new “Quartier de l’Étang” in Vernier near Geneva, worth CHF 270 million. After Plot E, where Implenia has built around 270 rental apartments as total contractor since September 2018, it is now constructing five more buildings for commercial use on Plot A. The multi-functional buildings share a common architectural style and give a face to the new neighbourhood.







“Quartier de l’Étang” is currently being built on an 11-hectare former industrial site in the municipality of Vernier. The project is made up of six separate building plots. With over 1,000 residential units, this “town within a town” will contribute significantly to alleviating the ongoing housing shortage in Canton Geneva. The five buildings Implenia has just been asked to build will complement the residential blocks with 670 hotel rooms and apartments, 230 student apartments, 90 apartments with integrated services and around 15,000 m2 of office space. Quartier de l’Étang will also have a school, a kindergarten and municipal sports facilities.







The site has excellent public and private transport links and is located close to Geneva’s international airport. The new neighbourhood has received certification as a “2000-Watt Site”. This certificate is awarded to developments that are proven to use resources sustainably, including during construction. In addition, the Lean Construction method is being used to produce the buildings. This will improve the efficiency of the whole project, especially with regard to meeting scheduling, quality and cost targets.







Implenia believes that conscious engagement with environmental concerns is a driver of long-term success, which is why sustainability is firmly embedded in the company’s vision and strategy. Implenia is proud to be contributing its sustainable and efficient solutions to this major project.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.

Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.

(lifePR) (