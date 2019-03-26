Pressemitteilung BoxID: 745307 (Implenia AG)

2019 Annual General Meeting: Shareholders approve all proposals - Dividend of CHF 0.50 per share | Barbara Lambert joins Board of Directors

Implenia Ltd.’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders, held on Tuesday, approved all the proposals made by the Board of Directors. Among other things, shareholders authorised payment of an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.50 per share (previous year: CHF 2.00). They also discharged Members of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Board for their actions in 2018, approved the 2018 Annual Report, financial statements and consolidated financial statements, and approved the 2018 Remuneration Report in a consultative vote.



Board Members Hans Ulrich Meister (Chairman), Kyrre Olaf Johansen, Henner Mahlstedt, Ines Pöschel, Laurent Vulliet and Martin A. Fischer were confirmed in their posts for a further term by the AGM. Shareholders also elected Barbara Lambert as a new member of the Board of Directors. Barbara Lambert has extensive international experience, including in mergers and acquisitions, as well as proven expertise in accountancy, risk management and internal control procedures.







Barbara Lambert (1962, Swiss and German)



Barbara Lambert has sat on the Board of Directors of Banque Pictet & Cie S.A. since 1 April 2018. Since 16 May 2018, she has also been a Member of the Supervisory Board and Risk Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Deutsche Börse AG; since 1 February 2019, she has been a Member of the Advisory Board of the Geneva School of Economics and Management. Having worked for many years as a partner at Arthur Andersen / Ernst & Young and as a member of the Executive Management Committee at Banque Pictet & Cie S.A., Barbara Lambert has a career rich in international experience, including in M&A, as well as proven expertise in the fields of accounting, risk management and internal control procedures. She headed audit activities in the financial sector for Ernst & Young Switzerland, and worked as an auditor at a major Swiss bank. Until 31 March 2018, she was a Member of the Executive Management Committee and Group Chief Risk Officer at Banque Pictet & Cie S.A. Barbara Lambert completed a degree in economics at the University of Geneva in 1987 and earned her diploma as an auditor in 1992.

