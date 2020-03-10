Pressemitteilung BoxID: 789947 (ICJA Freiwilligenaustausch weltweit e.V.)

Free resources launched to help combat racism across Europe

Racism in Europe is on the rise. Recent incidences of violence and aggression against people of non-white ethnicities and religions demonstrate a worrying trend.



In an effort to combat this, a group of youth organisations of the ICYE Federation (www.icye.org) from across the EU have come together to develop a non-formal education programme that takes a stand against racism, funded by Erasmus+ (Key Action 2 Strategic partnership supporting innovation).



Standing Together Against Racism in Europe (STAR E) is a collaboration between youth volunteering organisations and diversity specialists with a passion for positive social change and a belief that young people are crucial to building a more inclusive society. Over the last two and half years they have tested, explored and devised tools and methods that can be used with young people to help them learn to detect and confront racism, and to empower those the racism is directed against. This has been published as Standing Together Against Racism – A Training Handbook.



They have also developed methods for organisations that wish to become more diverse and inclusive, to use with their boards and senior management. This has been published as Managing Organisational Change - Tools and Methods to Become a Diversity-Sensitive NGO.



Andreas Schwab from ICJA Freiwilligenaustausch weltweit (www.icja.de) in Berlin has coordinated this work. Shortly before the final partnership and evaluation meeting, taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark from 2nd-3rd of April 2020, he is excited about the potential for its take up by other youth organisations:



“Given the rise of latent or openly demonstrated racism in our societies our role should be to facilitate inclusion and to promote diversity. STAR E is a model project on how youth education and voluntary service organisations can and must stand together against racism and any violence directed against groups of persons due to their skin colour, culture or beliefs. Together we are strong and can found a joint European movement for diversity and against racism.”



All of the tools and methods are available free to access on the STAR E website, with opportunities to reflect on their use and make suggestions for others.



https://star-e.icja.de/. The print version may be ordered at the ICJA office (icja@icja.de) or online at ICJA.



The STAR E consortium of partner organisations consists of: ICYE Denmark, ICYE Finland, Jeunesse et Reconstruction, France, SOCIUS, Germany, ICJA Germany, AUS Iceland, KERIC, Slovakia, ICYE UK, UNITED for Intercultural Action -



European Network against nationalism, racism, fascism and in support of migrants and refugees, Hungary

