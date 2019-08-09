Pressemitteilung BoxID: 762807 (Hof Sosath)

The Collection for the 1st Sosath Auction is online

What do Clooney, De Vito and Cindy (Crawford) have in common? They are not only together at Hollywood's Walk of Fame, but also at Sosath's 1st Online Auction. The rider and breeder Gerd Sosath has chosen foals that he would buy himself. 31 talented foals for show jumping, dressage and eventing as well as five broodmares out of successful dam lines will be for sale from August 20th to 25th.



Gerd Sosath tells more about the online auction and the selected foals and broodmares in the following interview:



Which foals were selected?



"We found 31 very promising foals for jumping, dressage and eventing for you, each of them I would buy myself! From our breeding and our experienced breeders. Additionally, we can offer broodmares from our successful dam lines."



Why should I buy a foal?



"As they grow older, the best horses sell for a lot of money. That is why you should have a look at outstanding foals. You can influence the rearing and the training. You, as a rider, get the chance to build a team with your future sport partner from early on."



Why do you sell some of your best broodmares?



"We are going to sell some of our best broodmares out of proven dam lines because we already have got several daughters out of them that we use for breeding now. By that, we give breeders all over the world the chance to start their own breeding with our successful dam lines. All mares were just checked by a vet and have become in foal easily. They stayed outside with their group during the whole year and taught their foals well.



Why an auction?



"This year, our breeding is more demanded than ever before. All around the world, offspring of our stallions are successful. And it was the best year for Hendrik, yet. The third place at the German Championships with Casino Berlin and the successful weekend with four self-bred horses at CHIO Aachen were the icing on the cake. The enquiry of horses from our breeding is enormous - we want to respond to that. Furthermore, we want to give our breeders another platform to sell their breeding products. The advertisements at our website are visited often and generate sellings. With this auction, we have an even bigger range to attract potential customers."



Why online?



"The online auction has many advantages for everyone involved. The breeders have to load and present their foal only once. After a comprehensive clinical vet-check, the foals can enjoy the summer on the pastures with their dams. The buyers can easily bid from home or far away. We examined each of the foals quite critically and would by them all - everyone can depend on that."



How can I bid?



"Firstly, a personal registration at the auction website is necessary (possible from August 10th). As soon as the auction starts on 20th of August, you can click on the horses that you want to bid on. Insert your net bid, click on the button and check the whole bid including bidding costs and tax. Finally, confirm your bid. Only then your bid is compulsory."



How long can I bid?



"The auction starts on Tuesday, the 20th of August, and ends on Sunday, the 25th of August. The individual biddings end in ten minute intervals, to give you as a buyer, the possibility to bid on several horses at the same time. In the overview or at the horse details, you can find the end point of the bidding with the approximate time. The auction of each horse only ends, when nobody bids within five minutes to the end. When another bid is placed, the auction goes on for at least five more minutes, to ensure every bidder can place another, higher bid. This goes on until within five minutes, no bid is placed.







> Website for the Online Auction

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.

Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.

(lifePR) (