The 1st Sosath Online Auction has started

The 1st Sosath Online Auction has started. From now on, everyone can choose its favourite among 30 top foals and five interesting broodmares. For five days, until Sunday, the 25th of August at 5:00pm, bids can be placed online via the auction site.



“We only offer foals and broodmares that I would buy myself", explains Gerd Sosath. The auction collection includes highly talented foals for jumping, dressage and eventing by the sires of the Sosath stallion station. And this includes not only the well-known stallions Lordanos, Landor S and Stedinger, but also promising young stallions. Casino Berlin and Casino Grande are not only sires of outstanding auction foals, but also very successful as international competition horses themselves. “Casino Berlin and Hendrik won the bronze medal at the German Championships and were allowed to show at the CHIO Aachen", said Gerd Sosath. “We were there with four home bred horses, that was our absolute highlight.“ Beside the two stallions, Hendrik started with Cadora by Catoki out of Lady Heida II by Landor S and with Lady Lordana by Lordanos out of Lady Heida I by Landor S.



Some auction foals and broodmares are also out of the successful Heida dam line. Why is Gerd Sosath selling some of these good horses? “We earn our money with selling very good horses and want the customers to come back to our stud. The foals and broodmares are out of the best lines and we can offer them because we already have got several daughters that we will use for breeding now. By that, we give breeders all over the world the chance to start their own breeding with our successful dam lines.” Other top sires who bring international performance blood into the jumping foal collection are the youngsters Comme Prévu by Comme il faut, Casalido by Casall, Diamant de Plaisir by Diamant de Semilly, Ogano by Ogano Sitte and Vagabond by Vagabond de la Pomme.



With the stallion Stedinger, the Sosath stud also made a name for itself in dressage sport. In the past, the division has developed more and more, and so 15 auction foals with dressage bloodlines are for sale in addition to the jumping stressed foal. The sires of these foals are “Bundeschampion” Devonport by Dancier, Florenz by Florencio, For Dance by For Romance, Fürst Fabrice by Fürstenball, Van Primero by Van Vivaldi and St. Patrick by Sezuan.



Everyone who wants to start breeding directly, should have a look at the broodmares.

Gerd Sosath offers broodmares out of the successful Heida dam line, relatives of the Olympic bronze medalist Blue Loyd and an interesting dressage mare.



The auction ends on Sunday 25th of August at 5:00 pm.



> Here you can get to the official auction platform of Dechow/Troostwijk



> How to register as a bidder



> The collection of the 1st Sosath Online Auction for foals and broodmares



> An interview with Gerd Sosath: "Why are you doing an online auction?"> FAQ

