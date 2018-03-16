Easter at Sosath's - Open Day on Easter Saturday

On Easter Saturday, the 31st of March, the Sosath family and their team invite everyone to the 10th Open Day from 11 am to 6 pm. Breeders, horse-friends and families awaits a diverse programme around horses. They can explore the whole stud with its 300 horses of all ages and the 20 breeding stallions as well as watch many events and demonstrations.



The diverse exhibition on the stud invites everyone to inform, shop and to linger. From riding breeches to beach chairs, agricultural machine and jewellery to many culinary treats everything is included. For the children, there is a colourful programme with pony riding, mini jumping courses, a bouncer castle and many different animals in the petting zoo.



From 11 am to 2 pm, the family programme is in the focus. Different presentations about horses and ponies will be presented. Acrobat on horseback show their skills and there will be a fast Mounted Games competition. The winners of the Agravis Cup are anticpated by the visitors. The victorious dressage kur of the GVO-Cup by the RC Hude will be shown. The showpony Joschi will also be there.



At 2 pm, the 10th Lemwerder foal championship begins. About 20 foals by the Sosath stallions will be shown. The foals will be divided in dressage- and jumping-stressed pedigrees and ranked. The competent jury consists of Heinrich Ramsbrock, Timm Peters and Manfed Schäfer. Heinrich Ramsbrock brought up many hundred licensed stallions, Timm Peters is the second chairman of the Holstein association and Manfred Schäfer was chairman of the Hanoverian association for many years. Furthermore, foals will be selected for the auction and pictures and videos will be made.



Inbetween the foals, the breeding and sport stallions will be shown. Double Hit will be presented under saddle for the first time. But the well-known stallions like Casalido, Casino Grande, Diamant de Plaisir and Ogano as well as For Dance and Florenz will also be shown under saddle or in hand.



Parking spaces on the meadows around the stud are available. The entrance is free.

