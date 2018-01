Herth+Buss goes social media!

After successfully launching our company blog “drive!”, we have now set our sights on having direct contact with you on Facebook as well. Using our social media channels, we want to tap into new interest groups, intensify contact with existing customers, and open up new communication channels. We already use our blog to publish fascinating posts which provide information that’s always up-to-the-minute, and to grant you a glimpse behind the scenes. On our Facebook page, we provide regular and transparent information on all manner of current industry topics, product news, company news and much, much more.



Have you already been introduced to our workshop buddies? If not, you should definitely take advantage of the tips and tricks that they dispense in entertaining fashion! A double helping of professional expertise is better than one: our workshop buddies Jens Heun and Peter Thilthorpe provide information on our products and technical topics, passed on from one expert to another. Informative short videos on YouTube complement our social media activities nicely.



We look forward to you visiting our social media channels!



The #herthundbussteam hope you have fun doing so!



Company blog “drive!”: blog.herthundbuss.com



Facebook: facebook.com/HerthundBuss



YouTube: herthundbuss.com/channel



Website: herthundbuss.com

