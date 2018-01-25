Mercedes V-class in SUV look: VANSPORTS by Hartmann Tuning presents the VP-GraVity

No doubt: the V-Class from Mercedes-Benz is an attractively styled MPV with dynamic accents. Thanks to the SUV-Look created by the VP GraVity kit from VANSPORTS by Hartmann tuning the V-Class is even more impressive.



You are looking for more individuality and a powerful character for the Mercedes-Benz V-Class? Then the VP-GraVity from VANSPORTS by Hartmann Tuning is the right choice! The VP GraVity of the German Mercedes-Benz Vans refining specialist comes in a very trendy SUV outfit. Wether on-road or off-road: thanks to the higher suspension, which increases the ground clearance (plus 30 mm), the VP GraVity is perfectly equipped for any mission. Features like matt black fender flares, matt black sidebar tubes with a diameter of 63 mm (available in a polished finish too), sturdy loading edges and door sills characterizes not only a remarkable appearance, but also gives the V-Class an effective protection.



The brushed look of the front and rear skirts, manufactured in OEM quality, completes the popular SUV style. Furthermore Hartmann Tuning offers many attractive alloy wheels for the V-Class to choose from. The vehicle shown rolls on FIVE-1 wheels in 8.5 x 19 in combination with 245/45 tires. The Hartmann Power V25 option (optimized engine control unit) raises the output of the 2.1-liter diesel from 190 hp to 228 hp, the torque increases from 440 to 510 Nm. Due to the Hartmann V8 sound module with actuator and CAN bus connection the VP GraVity is able to unfold a fantastic sound experience. With just one touch of a button, the module turns on to unleash the authentic sound of an eight-cylinder.



Find out more about the comprehensive VANSPORTS tuning program for vans of the Mercedes-Benz brand at www.vansports.de

