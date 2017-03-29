Hasselblad Appoints Ming Thein as Chief of Strategy

Hasselblad, the leader in high-quality professional medium format cameras, today announced that Hasselblad ambassador Ming Thein has been appointed as Chief of Strategy.



During his former role as a Hasselblad ambassador, Ming Thein serviced industrial and corporate documentary clients across Asia and further afield. Based out of Kuala Lumpur, Ming specialises in representing the lifecycle of a company – from the people behind the creation to abstract beauty of the finished product – be it massive civil engineering projects, interiors or precision timepieces.



Location work is his forte, with clients including some of the largest developers and construction firms in Asia. Ming also holds an MA in Physics from The University of Oxford, and served as a director at various finance and private equity firms in Asia before quitting to pursue a lifelong dream of something visual, creative and specifically involving photography.



In his new role as Chief of Strategy at Hasselblad, Ming will use his customer experience insights to influence the future product roadmap, while helping to strengthen Hasselblad’s market position and meet the needs of semi-professional and professional photographers.

