Supply Chain Day: Cuxhaven's students explore the port as a workplace

The port offers many diverse and attractive professions and with them a good perspective for the future – this is the core statement of this year's events of Cuxhaven companies on the occasion of Supply Chain Day, an international open day initiated by the Global Supply Chain Network BVL International. For April 19, 2018, Cuxhaven's Agency for Economic Development (AfW) has once again organized a visit to various companies for students of the regional secondary schools. The aim is to familiarize soon-to-be school leavers with the job profiles surrounding the port as well as the transport and logistics sector and to inspire them for a career in a future-oriented industry.



Around 60 participants from the Hauptschule Otterndorf, the Geschwister-Scholl-Schule Cuxhaven-Altenwalde and the Realschule Cuxhaven will have the opportunity to discover on site what a profession in the transport and logistics sector and around the port involves. Members of the Cuxhaven Port Association (HWG) also take part in the presentations. "The port is the lifeline of Cuxhaven. The further development and promotion of the port always requires motivated newcomers. The Supply Chain Day offers students great opportunities to receive practical information and get in touch with potential employers," comments Hans-Peter Zint, Chairman of the HWG.



The terminal operator Cuxport and the shipping company DFDS Germany will show how diverse the tasks and also the types of goods in the port can be – after all, almost everything, from cars, containers and steel products to huge offshore components, is handled via the berths in Cuxhaven. Otto Wulf, the specialist for towing services, salvage work, floating crane operations and many other services, will also focus on the huge dimensions of transport projects that require sensitivity and creativity for threading transports through the eye of the needle on waterways or at locks.



With decades of tradition and experience, the Cuxhaven Maritime College (Staatliche Seefahrtschule Cuxhaven) will also present the different requirements and possibilities of the professions in maritime shipping. Together with the shipowners, the Maritime College has also created a training programme for secondary school students. On site during Supply Chain Day, they will be able to explore the possibilities offered by training as a ship's technical assistant. Further training occupations such as nautical officer as well as jobs in marine engineering and fishing will also be explained.



"On Supply Chain Day, future career starters from the Cuxland can experience at first hand what varied and interesting jobs there are in the port. And we hope that this will give one or the other an idea for his or her future career choice," says Dr. Christian Rogge, organiser of the Supply Chain Day event at the AfW Cuxhaven.



Supply Chain Day will take place for the 11th time in 2018. As the logistics and transport sector is becoming increasingly digital, more and more companies are offering an insight into the new digital opportunities offered by professions in this sector. In 2017, nearly 40,000 participants attended the approximately 400 events, which took place in a total of 20 countries. The initiator, BVL International, expects similar success for this year.



About the Agency for Economic Development



The Agency for Economic Development Cuxhaven (AfW) is the regional contact point for companies and business start-ups for all questions and concerns relating to promotion programmes and corporate service. The primary task is to promote sustainable economic development, to support the exploitation of new economic opportunities and technology trends and to market the district and the city of Cuxhaven as a business location.

Hafenwirtschaftsgemeinschaft Cuxhaven e.V

The Cuxhaven Port Association (HWG) represents the interests of Cuxhaven's maritime companies, institutions and private individuals united by the common goal of marketing and further developing the port at the mouth of the river Elbe. The HWG also promotes Cuxhaven's standing as the most important port site for offshore wind energy in Germany.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren