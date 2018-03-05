Cuxhaven hosts the Maritime Working Group of the ECG

For the second time, Cuxhaven was the host city for the Maritime & Ports Working Group of ECG, the European Association for Vehicle Logistics, at the beginning of March. The main topics of the meeting were the relationship between shipping companies, ports, terminal operators and logistics service providers and the role of the ECG as well as the ongoing digitalisation of the supply chain.



The working group is primarily concerned with issues of importance to stakeholders in the sector, including shipping companies, European port and terminal operators, road and rail vehicle logistics service providers, manufacturers and organisations. The HWG members Cuxport, DFDS Germany and BLG Automobile Logistics were co-sponsors of the event. In addition to the meeting, a supporting programme offered visitors an opportunity to network with the port industry in Cuxhaven. During a bus tour, the facilities and current developments in the port were also presented.



"As on our previous visit, we have been extremely well welcomed by our hosts in Cuxhaven. It is impressive to see the developments and investments that have been carried out to increase the port facilities for the benefit of our customers and the industry in general. Good infrastructure and efficient management are the only methods to secure and develop the business in this highly competitive market," as Marcos Duato Mollera, President of ECG's Maritime & Ports Working Group, described the visit.



Particularly interesting for the 40-member delegation was the presentation of Cuxport berth no. 4, which will soon be operational, as well as other port and terminal expansion areas. Another highlight was the presentation on the digitalisation of logistics processes in ports by Mark Scheerlinck of Logit One, who co-developed a digital booking platform for the port of Antwerp.



Oliver Fuhljahn, Head of Automobile Logistics at Cuxport, summarized: "As a member of the ECG working group, we have been supporting the exchange of ideas in the industry for seven years now. With the digitisation of supply chains and logistics processes, a future-oriented topic that we are very much concerned with, was once again addressed. In addition, we were able to present the developments since the last visit in 2014, including the new capacity for RoRo transhipment at our berth no.4."

Hafenwirtschaftsgemeinschaft Cuxhaven e.V

The Cuxhaven Port Association (HWG) represents the interests of Cuxhaven’s maritime companies, institutions and private individuals united by the common goal of marketing and further developing the port at the mouth of the river Elbe. The HWG also promotes Cuxhaven’s standing as the most important port site for offshore wind energy in Germany.

