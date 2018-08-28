Emirates Team New Zealand Appoints Gurit as Official Supplier for the 36th America's Cup Defence Campaign

A full range of composite materials, including Gurit's proven and trusted carbon fibre prepregs and structural core materials for the marine industry, as well as related equipment will be supplied for the build of the AC75 class yachts to be used by Emirates Team New Zealand during the Defence.



This includes Emirates Team New Zealand yachts used for preliminary regattas scheduled to be held in 2019 and 2020, including the America's Cup World Series and the America's Cup Christmas Race, as well as Emirates Team New Zealand yachts for the PRADA Cup Challenger Series and the 36th America's Cup presented by Prada.



"We are honoured to extend our collaboration with Emirates Team New Zealand and very proud that we will be an official supplier for advanced composite materials for the Emirates Team New Zealand 36th America's Cup defence campaign," said Sean Jeffery, Gurit Regional Sector Lead for Marine APAC. "This gives us the ability to demonstrate the quality and performance of our advanced composite materials in a very demanding racing environment."



"Emirates Team New Zealand are thrilled to be working with Gurit as we look ahead to the 36th Americas Cup defence in 2021. Gurit carbon fibre prepreg is widely regarded as the go to product amongst the boatbuilding industry and Emirates Team New Zealand's relationship with Gurit goes back to 1995. The range of additional products and support offered by Gurit staff is a crucial part of the complex boatbuilding tasks which lie ahead for Emirates Team New Zealand as materials, engineering and boatbuilding timelines are pushed to the limit," said Geoff Senior, Emirates Team New Zealand Construction Manager.



Gurit's heritage in the marine industry spans more than 30 years. Gurit supports the global marine industry with the full composite solution - from structural engineering to material selection and supply of advanced composite materials to technical support in finely tuning products to individual specifications to achieve outstanding results, whether that is improved quality, more efficient production, reduced weight or higher performance.



Forward-looking statements:



To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

Gurit Holding AG

The companies of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, related technologies and select finished parts and components. The comprehensive product range comprises fiber reinforced prepregs, structural core products, gel coats, adhesives, resins and consumables. Gurit supplies global growth markets with composite materials on the one hand and composite tooling equipment, structural engineering and select finished parts on the other. The global Group has production sites and offices in Switzerland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Spain, the U.K., Poland, Canada, the U.S.A., Ecuador, New Zealand, India, Indonesia, and China. For more information, please visit www.gurit.com





