Cancellation of the Global Food Summit from March 24 - 26, 2020 in the Munich Residence

Regarding the cancellation of the Global Food Summit in Munich, from March 24 to 26, 2020, the Head & Founder of the Global Food Summit, Stephan Becker-Sonnenschein, declares:



It is with great regret that we have to cancel this year's Global Food Summit in Munich, from March 24 to 26, 2020. Due to the current global development of the spread of COVID19 and the current situation in Germany, we feel obliged to take this step.



As the organizer of a global conference such as the Global Food Summit, we bear the responsibility for the well-being of our international speakers, guests and employees. However, we also have a responsibility to society as a whole to not contribute to a further spread of a virus epidemic, but quite the contrary to do everything possible to contain and combat it.



In this situation, as the Robert Koch Institute states, an impact mitigation strategy is at the heart of every decision. That is why our cancellation also helps to protect those who cannot protect themselves or are particularly at risk.



Therefore, we are following the urgent recommendations of the Bavarian health authorities, with whom we exchanged views, to cancel the event.



We kindly ask our partners, sponsors and supporters for their understanding to take this - also for us - difficult step.



Despite the necessary cancellation, we will of course continue to give a voice to innovations in food. We would like to invite you to visit the Global Food Summit at this year's Science Week in Berlin from November 1 to 10, 2020. Please also save the date for the next Global Food Summit 2021 in Munich. It will take place from March 23 to 25, 2021.



We will keep you up to date about current developments.

