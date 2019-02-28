Senator Cosmopolite takes first place in Golden Balance 2019 contest

28.02.19

For the fifth year in a row, a watch from Glashütte Original wins first place in the prestigious competition for the Golden Balance awards. At the official awards ceremony in Munich on 21 February 2019, the Senator Cosmopolite was honoured for its decisive victory in the category for watches priced at up to 25,000 Euros. Like last year already, Glashütte Original is pleased to have received further two awards. In the over 25,000 Euro category, second place went to the Senator Tourbillon – Alfred Helwig Edition, and in the category up to 10,000 Euros the Senator Excellence Panorama Date placed third.



As in previous years, readers of UHREN-MAGAZIN and of Watchtime.net were called upon to choose their 10 favoured candidates to be nominated for a final vote in the five award categories. The final round of voting took place exclusively at FOCUS Online, and determined this outcome of this year’s competition. Altogether more than 10,000 watch connoisseurs participated in the readers’ choice vote.



With their selection of the Senator Cosmopolite in the category up to 25,000 Euros, readers awarded first place to a timepiece that sets new standards in the realm of world-time watches and, with its combination of functionality, innovative force and traditional watchmaking, has proven to be a winning combination. Equipped with an intelligent time zone mechanism, the Senator Cosmopolite allows the traveller to display the time in two different time zones at once, and to choose among any of the world’s 35 time zones currently in use. The movement mechanics even make it possible to react to the creation of new time zones or the elimination of currently existing ones, so that in theory up to 96 different times can be displayed.



Visually, this complex timepiece is also available, since 2018, in stainless steel and a reduced design. Dark blue and white form the predominant impression, with black details offering visual accents. The refined finishing of the sophisticated manufactory movement, including the elegant Glashütte stripe finish, hand-engraved balance bridge and blued screws, can be admired through a sapphire crystal case back.

(lifePR) (