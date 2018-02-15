- Pressemitteilung BoxID 694356
Senator Chronograph - The Capital Edition: Urban. Striking. Precise.
Glashütte Original presents special limited edition in Berlin
“Engineering Made in Germany” meets big-city attitude
The Capital Edition fits perfectly into the energy-charged atmosphere of Berlin and the Berlinale – since it does indeed give the Senator Chronograph Panorama Date a striking new look.
The dials, fashioned in-house, appeal through their especially developed hues “Bourbon Grey” for the models in stainless steel and red gold, and “Dry Silver” for the strictly limited platinum version. All variants capture everyone's eye with beige, white and blue details. In the dark, Super-LumiNova highlighting lends an impressive green glow to the white gold hour, minute and stop seconds hands, the Roman numerals at hours 6 and 12, and the hour indexes, assuring optimal legibility throughout those long, long nights in the capital city.
Made for the urban gentleman
The everyday reliability of its functions and its exceptional design make the Senator Chronograph – The Capital Edition the perfect companion for contemporary trendsetters.
As always, the Saxon manufactory has paid particular attention to sophisticated details: the deep blue totalizers around the chronograph displays appear in stylish contrast to the dial's elegant grey. Shimmering silver rings circumscribe the totalizers, setting additional visual accents. A polished and satin-brushed, 42 mm stainless steel or red gold case frames the “Bourbon Grey” dial, while the platinum case is a perfect match for the dial in “Dry Silver”.
White gold hands sweep stylishly over the dials on all three versions of the watch. The characteristic Glashütte Original Panorama Date is given clear pride of place at 6 o'clock, while the power reserve display is set discreetly within the small seconds. The contrasting white stitching of the calfskin strap in brown or blue is a further, original element of style. The metal bracelet's patented 8-step fine adjustment mechanism guarantees optimal comfort for the gentleman wearing the stainless steel version of the watch. The red gold and platinum versions of the Senator Chronograph – The Capital Edition come in a special collector’s box, in which an additional strap will be included.
Calibre 37: Robust, reliable and precise
Inside The Senator Chronograph – The Capital Edition one finds, as in all Senator Chronograph Panorama Date models, the manufactory Calibre 37 movement. The innovative flyback chronograph with 4 Hertz automatic movement and column wheel mechanism was developed to assure the highest standards in terms of stability, aesthetics, precision and ease of maintenance. And a look through the integrated chronograph's sapphire crystal case back reveals all the classic features of a Glashütte watch, including the characteristic three-quarter plate, the screw balance with four adjustment screws, the swan-neck fine adjustment and the skeletonized rotor with its 21-carat gold oscillating mass.
