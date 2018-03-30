Glashütte Original looks back on positive results of Baselworld 2018

Glashütte Original has once again given an impressive performance at Baselworld, thanks to a confident brand presence and sensational new products for the world of watches. The Saxon manufactory presented refreshing new design variations of proven product lines to industry experts at the world's largest watch and jewellery fair. A limited edition of the Senator Excellence Perpetual Calendar in white gold and annual editions of the Sixties and Sixties Panorama Date models with striking green dials proved the most spectacular of the new entries, as expected, but the other new versions of successful timepieces were equally well received.



Intelligent construction and fascinating, beautiful dials: At Baselworld 2018 Glashütte Original celebrated the successful premiere of its eagerly-awaited new products. The Saxon manufactory convinced retailers, journalists and watch fans alike with its new timepieces and can look back with pride on a successful appearance at the fair. “Our new watches enhance our collection, and not simply as mechanical masterpieces: each of them has its own particular story to tell. As a result we gave the experts a great deal to talk about, fired up our retailers and made a visit to our stand a must for countless visitors and representatives of the press,” said Thomas Meier, CEO, Glashütte Original. “We are very pleased to see the high levels of interest in our manufactory and collection and consider the exceptionally positive feedback to be a confirmation of our product strategy.”



Again this year, visitors to Glashütte Original's elaborately constructed three-story stand at the fair were met with a wealth of interactive elements. Expansive touch screens offered in-depth, detailed information about the manufactory and its hand-crafted products. In the elegant company of Swatch Group's other prestige and luxury brands, the rich traditions of the art of watchmaking were also well represented: artfully arranged components, movements and, of course, the multifaceted timepieces in the Saxon manufactory's current collection, all contributed to an impressive presence under the spotlights.



Glashütte Original took the occasion of the world's biggest watch and jewellery fair to enhance its collection with promising new products: The Senator Excellence Perpetual Calendar - Limited Edition, a special edition based on the award-winning Calibre 36 movement and limited to 100 pieces, attracted considerable interest. With its skeletonized dial and open view of the module cover's refined guilloche decoration, the new edition lends a modern face to three classics at once: the Panorama Date, moon phase and perpetual calendar complications. Although the special edition took the lead role, contemporary versions of the intelligent time zone watch, the Senator Cosmopolite, the high-contrast Senator Chronograph Panorama Date and two elegant models in the Senator Excellence line proved no less capable of attracting attention.



The presentation of annual editions of the Sixties and Sixties Panorama Date was a veritable highlight for Glashütte Original: with their cool vintage design, the irresistible green hue of the dials, and striking textured surfaces, the two models cast a spell on visitors, industry professionals and retailers alike.



The organisers of Baselworld 2018 also booked a positive result. The seven-day event in March saw thousands of visitors flock to the pavilions at the Basel fairgrounds.

