Glashütte Original is awarded "Golden Balance" watch award

PanoMaticLunar wins in category up to 25,000 EUR

Glashütte Original is pleased to have been awarded a first place again this year in the renowned “Golden Balance“ watch competition. At the awards ceremony, which took place on February 13 in Munich, the PanoMaticLunar with dark blue dial in a red gold case took first prize in the category of watches priced up to 25,000 euros. The contest is one of the oldest and most renowned public awards in watchmaking.



For the “Golden Balance” awards, the readers of UHREN-MAGAZIN, Watchtime.net and Focus name their favourite watches and make their choice from over 200 models in five different price categories. With the striking PanoMaticLunar, this winning watch features the Pano line’s characteristic asymmetric dial layout, which makes it a familiar face from Glashütte Original for many watch connoisseurs.



A satin-brushed and polished red gold case frames the dark blue dial and its typical off-centre placement of the displays. The auxiliary dials for hours/minutes and small seconds appear within the left side of the dial, while the characteristic Panorama Date – a signature feature of Glashütte Original – is positioned at 4 o’clock and the exquisite moon phase display at 2 o’clock. The golden hour and minute hands, which are inlaid with luminous material to enable clear legibility under all lighting conditions, complete the dial visuals.



Specialists at the German watchmaker’s in-house dial manufactory in Pforzheim create the dials in numerous meticulous steps. The saturated blue hue, for example, is the product of a strictly controlled galvanic procedure designed to achieve the perfect shade of blue. Equally strict rules govern the processes employed to apply the pattern of fine grooves on the auxiliary dials for the off-centre hours/minutes and small seconds displays.



Characteristic for the PanoMaticLunar: the moon phase display. The two golden moons on the disc are first cut out with a milling tool, which gives them their lovely convex shape. Subsequent polishing with a diamond milling tool lends them their unique brilliance. The silver of the starry night sky, on the other hand, is the result of an elaborate galvanic process.



At the heart of the elegant timepiece is the Calibre 90-02 automatic movement. The sapphire crystal case back offers a clear view of the finely finished movement with its traditional elements of the Glashütte art of watchmaking.

