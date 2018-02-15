- Pressemitteilung BoxID 694358
GIEAG acquires office property in Stuttgart with potential for innovation
The property was built in 1992 and has a ground floor, two upper storeys and a staggered storey. It is located in the second row of Neckartalstraße and was fully used as an office property until recently. It has an excellent traffic infrastructure thanks to its connections to both public transport as well as the B10 dual carriageway. Stuttgart’s main train station can be reached by public transport in just 15 minutes.
Thomas Männel, a member of GIEAG AG’s Managing Board, pointed out the excellent development potential for this newly acquired property:
“The property is in a highly attractive location and is in excellent condition. We aim to sustainably develop the property we have acquired and increase its value over the long term. As part of our conscientious due diligence we are currently reviewing various possibilities for its use that would be possible after we have revitalised the property,” commented Thomas Männel.
GIEAG Immobilien AG
GIEAG is a family-run Munich based, public limited real estate company. Shares of GIEAG Immobilien AG are traded on the Munich stock exchange. GIEAG's team of experts guarantees innovative and future-proof concepts. The combination of three asset classes - office, residential and logistics - and its two areas of activities - development and investment - means that the company has a stability that is unique on the market. During the past 18 years GIEAG Immobilien AG has developed and optimised a large number of real estate projects ranging in size from between 1,500 sq m to 145,000 sq m and with individual investment amounts of up to EUR 80 million. A partner-like approach, consistency, secure transactions and speed for the basis of GIEAG's sustainable value growth.
