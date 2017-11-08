TE-ring remains firmly attached to the dropper bottle in line with FDA requirements

It is often only the minor improvements that make a product ideal to use. The TE-ring fixed to the type A eye-dropper bottle in accordance with the new FDA regulations is one good example.



“It’s often the technical details that add the finishing touches to packaging,” says Niels Düring, Global Executive Vice President at Gerresheimer Plastic Packaging. Production of US dropper bottles with a fixed TE-ring will be operational in Q3, 2017 and production will besides Poland also be produced out of both India and US.



TE-ring – now firmly attached to the bottle



The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now stipulate that the TE-ring must be firmly attached to the bottle. This product change was very easy to make, owing to experience with the type B dropper bottle, which already has a fixed TE-ring. Only minor adjustments were made to the design, while the dimensions, properties, and the materials are the same. The bottle and the dropper are made from LDPE and the cap from HDPE. The existing type A dropper bottles can therefore be used for stability tests.



Gerresheimer produces type A dropper bottles holding 2-360 ml under clean-room conditions. Depending on the size of the container, they are produced using the injection blow molding (IBM) or the extrusion blow molding (EBM) process. Radiation or ETO sterilization is possible on request. All caps protect the original contents and can also be supplied with a child-proof screw cap.



Gerresheimer AG

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With specialty glass and plastic products, the Company contributes to health and well-being. Gerresheimer operates worldwide and its approximately 10,000 employees manufacture products in local markets, close to its customers. With plants in Europe, North America, South America and Asia, Gerresheimer generates revenues of around EUR 1.4 bn. The company’s comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging and products for the safe, simple administration of medicines: insulin pens, inhalers, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bottles and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.



