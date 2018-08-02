Premium-quality glass containers for the Asian pharmaceutical industry

Gerresheimer has a total of 13 sites across Asia for its range of glass and plastic products. The company will be attending Medipharm Expo at the Saigon Exhibition and Conference Center from August 2 to 4, 2018, showcasing its glass primary packaging for drugs at booth B119/120. The exhibit will feature standardized and specially manufactured products made in accordance with the stringent requirements of the FDA and well-known pharmacopeias, following uniform certified processes defined at global level.



As a traditional material, glass has proved time and again to be the perfect choice for storing drugs. Gerresheimer boasts three specialist glassworks in China and two in India, meaning it is ideally placed to meet international and local demand for premium-quality primary packaging for all manner of different liquid and solid drugs.



Tubular glass containers for dry and liquid drugs

At its three Chinese sites, Danyang I and II and Zhenjiang, and at its most recent production facility for tubular glass containers in the Indian city of Kosamba (Gujarat), Gerresheimer produces ampoules, injection vials, cartridges, laboratory (threaded) vials and specialty products made from type I and II clear and amber glass.



Certified production in China and India

All Chinese sites are certified to the ISO 9001 standard for quality management, ISO 14001 for environmental management and to the ISO 15378. Suppliers of primary packaging for pharmaceutical products benefit from the fact that ISO 15378 incorporates all the relevant GMP requirements and facilitates compliance with international, European, and national law. The new Kosamba plant also holds certification in various international standards, including ISO 9001:2015, U.S. Drug Master File (DMF) type III, Health Canada (DMF), and ISO 15378. Gx Rhoc, the camera inspection system developed by Gerresheimer, ensures exceptional dimensional quality for vials. Several HD cameras detect every flaw.



Neutral Glass – clear and amber moulded glass

Kosamba-based Neutral Glass is Gerresheimer’s moulded glass production site in India, where various different types of glass can be manufactured at the same time, such as clear and amber glass infusion and injection bottles made from type I borosilicate glass. The company also produces type III glass containers for a large number of drugs. The production line in Kosamba is certified in accordance with ISO 9001 and DMF type III requirements.



Quality from the word go – cleanroom monitoring at the cold end

A new furnace for type I glass has significantly improved product quality at Neutral Glass this year. Thanks in particular to improved temperature monitoring during processing, the quality of the glass is now far more consistent. In combination with construction and upgrade work on the new furnace, a cleanroom inspection area complete with camera inspection systems has also been introduced at the cold end. Finished products are now guaranteed a full check before being packaged.



A standardized approach around the world

State-of-the-art global machinery standards and employees who are trained in the production process ensure that all the workflows at all the plants meet the same standards.



Gerresheimer Primary Packaging Glass

Gerresheimer AG

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With specialty glass and plastic products, the Company contributes to health and well-being. Gerresheimer operates worldwide and its approximately 10,000 employees manufacture products in local markets, close to its customers. With our plants in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia, we generate revenues of approximately EUR 1.4 billion. The comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging and products for the safe, simple administration of medicines: Insulin pens, inhalers, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bottles, and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.

