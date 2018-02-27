Gx Elite vials - top of the class for parenteral drugs

The Gx Elite vials set new standards for type I vials made from borosilicate glass. Most importantly, the vials prevent any glass-to-glass and glass-to-metal contact from when the tubular glass is made right through to final packaging. The chemical composition of the borosilicate glass is still the same. Gerresheimer will be showcasing its Gx Elite vials at booth 36 at the PDA in Rome on February 27 and 28.



“It is absolutely crucial for drugs to be packaged properly in order to ensure drug stability. The exceptional quality of our Gx Elite vials makes them the ideal container for parenteral drugs,” says Jens Heymann, Senior Vice President Europe & Asia Tubular Glass at Gerresheimer, underlining the major benefit that avoiding glass-to-glass contact in the production process can have for vial quality. The highly shatter-resistant vials are extremely durable and free of cosmetic defects. They also boast an incredibly robust structure, while their resistance to delamination protects the drug inside. Simple handling and a range of packaging options ensure that Gx Elite vials can be supplied for end-to-end use on various filling lines. For customers, this means lower costs and higher quality.



Intelligent defect recognition

All of Gerresheimer’s tubular glass plants work with standardized moni-toring, inspection, and packaging technologies, which essentially com-prise the Gx G3 and Gx RHOC systems. The inspection systems, for one, are developed in house and form part of a close-knit testing system that ensures the highest precision and quality assurance in line with the latest standards. Complete with five HD cameras, the Gx G3 inspection system makes sure that cosmetic defects are identified reliably, for in-stance. The intelligent software detects and classifies the defects in a few fractions of a second, while the Gx RHOC system ensures dimen-sional quality with three HD matrix cameras on each side and a hyper-centric ID camera.



Injection vials set the benchmark for primary packaging for parenteral drugs. Gerresheimer’s come in all sizes and comply with the relevant international standards and pharmacopeias. The company’s range in-cludes solutions for bioengineered drugs and other specialist pharmaceu-ticals.



Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With specialty glass and plastic products, the Company contrib-utes to health and well-being. Gerresheimer operates worldwide and its approximately 10,000 employees manufacture products in local markets, close to its customers. With our plants in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia, we generate revenues of approximately EUR 1.4 billion. The comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging and products for the safe, simple administration of medicines: Insulin pens, inhalers, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bot-tles, and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.



