Gerresheimer at MakeUp in Paris: Glass for unmistakable cosmetic products

Gerresheimer is to unveil its current glass creations for cosmetic products for the sixth time at booth F2 of the MakeUp trade fair at Paris’s Carrousel du Louvre on June 21 and 22.



“Glass gives cosmetic products a sophisticated brand identity,” says Development Manager Olivier Delicourt, who, along with his team, will be on hand at MakeUp to provide expert advice to existing and prospective customers. “The deliberate use of shapes and colors is the perfect way to reach your chosen target group.”



Gerresheimer Momignies just recently earned the praise of a noteworthy supplier for its achievements.



Glass bottles and jars in a range of designs lend perfume and care products an unmistakable brand identity. Clear lines and elegant materials promise healthy and soothing beauty products.



Gerresheimer has earned itself an excellent reputation in the world of fragrances and beauty products with its exquisite bottles, jars, and pots as well as its advice and comprehensive service.



The company has highly specialized production facilities in two locations that supply some big names in the cosmetic industry: one in Momignies, Belgium, and the other in the German city of Tettau. Both plants boast state-of-the-art production technology and outstanding specialists in designing and engineering complex shapes. The two sites also have departments dedicated to adding the final touches and embellishments to the products.



With its innovations for the packaging market, the Gerresheimer Group is a key partner for the international perfume, cosmetics, and body care industries and enjoys a strong position on the prestige and mass market.

