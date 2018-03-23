Gerresheimer at CPhI South East Asia: new tubular glass production plant in India - MultiShell vials for sensitive drugs

A new plant for manufacturing glass vials and ampoules in the Indian city of Kosamba and innovative plastic MultiShell vials with unique barrier properties: These are the news items and innovations that Gerresheimer will be showcasing at booth H13 at CPhI South East Asia in the Indonesian capital Jakarta from March 27 to 29.



“Whether a drug is better off stored in glass or plastic depends on its active ingredient and its characteristics,” says Lars Priess, Vice President Sales & Business Development Asia Plastic Packaging, “Gerresheimer can provide packaging made from both materials. We want to give our customers solutions that are best suited to their formulations.”



Gx vials and ampoules from Kosamba



Gerresheimer’s new glassworks in India will allow it to more than satisfy the strong demand for Gx vials. The vials made by Gerresheimer can hold between 1 and 50 ml. As well as its vials, the company will also be showcasing other core products including ampoules, cartridges, flasks, and more specialty products made from various grades of borosilicate glass.



Gx MultiShell Vials



Gx MultiShell vials combine the best properties of plastic and glass packaging for drugs in liquid form. They are available with a monolayer structure made from cyclic olefin polymer (COP) or with a distinctive multilayer structure featuring two layers of COP sandwiched around a central polyamide (PA) layer. The vials boast unique barrier properties that improve the drugs' stability and thus extend their shelf life accordingly. Their multi-layered structure is incredibly resistant to punctures, preventing the liquid from escaping even under extreme mechanical loads and making the vials an ideal packaging solution for cytotoxic drugs. The vials are available in 2, 5, 10, 15, 50, and 100 ml sizes.



Gerresheimer AG

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With specialty glass and plastic products, the Company contributes to health and well-being. Gerresheimer operates worldwide and its approximately 10,000 employees manufacture products in local markets, close to its customers. With our plants in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia, we generate revenues of approximately EUR 1.4 billion. The comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging and products for the safe, simple administration of medicines: Insulin pens, inhalers, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bottles, and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.



Gx and MultiShell are registered trademarks of the Gerresheimer Group.

