Gerresheimer as an Innovative Learning Location

Gerresheimer Regensburg GmbH has been designated an Innovative Learning Location by the Technical University of Applied Sciences Amberg-Weiden (OTH Amberg-Weiden) for several years. The university is using this type of partnership to harness the expertise offered by local businesses, providing contact with the technical specialists of the future in return. On June 21, Gerresheimer’s Technical Competence Center in Wackersdorf hosted its second workshop dedicated to exchanging ideas between scientific theory and industrial practice.



Medical technology specialist Gerresheimer and the OTH Amberg-Weiden have been working together closely for many years now, collaborating on projects such as establishing an endowed professorship in medical technology and setting up a clean room laboratory at the university. The partners successfully combine scientific theory and industrial practice by way of dual degree programs and numerous options for dissertations. Gerresheimer has also been one of the university’s designated Innovative Learning Locations since 2014. The OTH Amberg-Weiden has made the deliberate choice not to set up any satellite sites but instead to pool all its expertise on a single campus. Decentralized creative centers secure a local presence, either providing outstanding learning environments just like the surrounding monasteries, or, in the case of industrial companies, offering well-equipped laboratories and excellent technical expertise.



You only need to look at the partners’ recent line-up of events to see that the knowledge transfer works well both ways. On May 25, two talks were held at the OTH Amberg-Weiden, with Annika Zach (an HR Development Specialist at Gerresheimer Regensburg GmbH, Wackersdorf) kicking things off with a general presentation on HR management and the application process at Gerresheimer. Anna Weidner (an Automation Validation Engineer from the same site) followed this up with a specific look at launching a career, using the example of system validation. Later, on June 7, Christoph Kellermann (Head of Automation Systems at Gerresheimer Bünde GmbH, Bünde) gave a talk on industrial image processing – an absolutely essential technology in the quality management system at Gerresheimer. Afterward, Christian Lanzl (a Calculation Expert at Gerresheimer Regensburg GmbH, Wackersdorf) and Reinhard Hösl (Global Head of Automation Engineering at the same site) introduced a potential topic for a semester project designed to involve multiple students: devising an inhaler assembly concept.



The next workshop was held on June 21. It aimed to build on the results of the first and hone how they might be applied in practice. The event began with several students presenting their findings from their inhaler assembly projects. Participants then delved further into the subject of industrial image processing by looking at some practical examples. Anna Weidner rounded off the day by explaining to students the validation steps involved in automation using a finished machine.

Gerresheimer AG

