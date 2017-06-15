Dresden: Germania Bases Third Aircraft - and Adds New Destination Athens

By summer 2018 Germania will have a third aircraft permanently based at Dresden airport and will add new destinations to its flight programme. This is reflected in Germania’s flight schedule from the capital of the State of Saxony that the airline with the green and white livery has released for sales on Thursday.



"We have experienced very high demand from tour operators for our flights to holiday destinations and currently we are unable to satisfy that demand in full," commented Claus Altenburg, Director Sales at Germania, with reference to bookings for this summer. To meet overall demand, the flight offerings for next summer will be boosted by operating a third Boeing 737-700: a further 14 departures will be added to the present number of 33 departures each week.



There will be more flights to the Greek islands of Crete, Rhodes and Kos. Germania will also be adding further flights to Antalya in Turkey, doubling the volume to four flights per week. The daily connection to Palma de Mallorca will continue, as well as the flights to the Canary Islands.



A new destination that has been added to the schedule is Athens, the Greek capital, with two flights per week and further travel options. An existing codeshare agreement between Germania and the Greek airline Sky Express will allow travellers from Dresden to fly via Athens to islands such as Mykonos, Santorini, Paros or Karpathos. Altogether there are now ten new holiday destinations available.



"Germania's commitment to Dresden airport is a real success story", said a delighted Markus Kopp, Executive Director at Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG and Managing Director at Flughafen Dresden GmbH. "Our Dresden-based home carrier has recognised the potential of this region and has now become the largest leisure carrier in Dresden. Thanks to a third aircraft being based here, passengers from the border triangle have new travel options, which also offer greater flexibility in terms of timing. Greece is experiencing a very dynamic upturn as a holiday destination, and as a result we are particularly delighted with the new scheduled flights to Athens and the many additional connecting flights."



One-way flights are available from only 49 Euros. Tickets can be purchased at www.flygermania.com or by phoning +49 30 610 818 000 (normal landline charges apply to the German network, mobile phone charges may vary) and at selected travel agents. All prices quoted include tax and fees, as well as the legally-required air travel surcharge.

Germania Fluggesellschaft mbH

Germania is an independent German airline which was established over 30 years ago. On short and medium haul flights the airline, with its distinctive green and white livery, carries more than 2.8 million passengers per year. Germania offers connections from 20 departure airports in Europe to over 55 destinations within the continent, North Africa and the Middle East. Reversing the common industry trend, Germania continues to offer complimentary snacks, soft drinks, magazines and a minimum of 20 kg free baggage allowance. Germania operates scheduled, charter and ad-hoc flights. Together with its Swiss affiliated company Germania Flug AG, the airline currently operates 27 aircraft. Germania Technik Brandenburg GmbH is responsible for the company's aircraft maintenance. www.flygermania.com

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren