Pressemitteilung BoxID: 766387 (Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA)

Global Insights and Local Promise: Fresenius Medical Care's annual medical report explores how Interconnected Intelligence is transforming healthcare

Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s leading provider of dialysis products and services, today announced the publication of its 2019 global annual medical report. Titled “Global Insights, Local Promise: Transforming Healthcare Through Interconnected Intelligence,” it outlines how the company is harnessing the power of an increasingly interconnected world to pioneer solutions that can have a large-scale impact on patient care.



The report also explores ways to apply insights gained in different markets on a global level, and how best practices can be adapted to specific market needs.



In addition to articulating experiences in dialysis care across diverse regions, the report delves deeper into several focus areas relevant to the healthcare industry and the evolution of kidney care:

• Expanding home therapies to give dialysis patients more control of their lives and improve treatment outcomes.

• Improving transplant access through open communication and collaboration among multiple stakeholders.

• Embracing diversity and an interdisciplinary approach to improve value-based care in kidney disease.

• Developing predictive models to identify dialysis clinics that are encountering problems or in need of additional support, and,

• Clarifying and explaining the role of nutrition in the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.



Dr. Frank Maddux, Global Chief Medical Officer of Fresenius Medical Care, said: “Interconnected thinking is central to our way of working at Fresenius Medical Care and it demonstrates our commitment to making a difference in the lives of patients. The people

of Fresenius Medical Care, all around the world, have always been our greatest asset. Harnessing the full potential of their interconnected intelligence can boost innovation, advance medical progress, develop better therapies, and help drive the transformation of

healthcare systems worldwide.”



Download the full report at: https://www.freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/about-us/responsibility/



Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.

Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.

(lifePR) (