FWQ and FJT new season and developments for 2018 !

JUNE 1st MARKS THE DEBUT OF A NEW SEASON & NEW DEVELOPMENTS FOR 2018!



New under-14 age category on the FJT and other exciting changes for the upcoming competition seasons on the Freeride World Qualifier by Tyrolia (FWQ) and Freeride Junior Tour by HEAD (FJT)!



The 2018 season is officially underway on the FWQ and FJT! With the snow starting to fall in the Southern Hemisphere, riders in New Zealand and South America are gearing up for the start of the competition season. Riders in the Northern Hemisphere can witness all the exciting action that is about to take place starting at the Beartooth Basin Summer Shredfest (Montana, USA) in June followed by four 2 star events South America (three in Chile and one in Argentina) in August, The North Face Frontier 4* in New Zealand in September, and an additional 2 star event at Mount Olympus plus three FJT events on the New Zealand Junior Freeride Tour crowning the New Zealand national champions.



Besides the exciting event lineup, the most important changes to note this year include a new age group for junior riders: the under-14 age category. This is an important grassroots development for young riders who have been eager to compete from a young age and will now benefit from a competition structure that provides them with unique venues in different resorts around the world. The new age group will already be in place in New Zealand this summer. National champions will be crowned in each country in the under-14 category but no tour champions will be crowned this year. All under-14 riders are required to be accompanied by an adult at all times during events. In the Americas region alone this year there are already more than 300 registered riders in the under-14 junior athletes’ category and events are selling out in a few minutes – so be sure to register ASAP!



For all riders, new memberships are available as of June 1, 2017, just in time for the start of the season in the Southern Hemisphere. Just like last year, riders can acquire single event licenses or tour licenses. Be sure to register ASAP once registration is open because events are filling up quickly! Stay tuned for updates on registration dates!



Stay tuned to the latest event information and the upcoming Southern Hemisphere competitions on FWT social media channels. We look forward to an epic season for all competitors.

