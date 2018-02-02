Olympic rehearsal at Feldberg

Challenging weather conditions might have given local organisers a hard time over the past days but the sole German stop of the Snowboard Cross World Cup tour with its back-to-back races on the Seebuck / Feldberg this weekend is safe.



Riders therefore will get their final form test before heading east for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea while entering the respective eighth and ninth round in the race for the coveted crystal globes slated to take place from 2 to 4 February 2018.



Things are pretty exciting in the women's competition with Michela Moioli (ITA) currently leading the World Cup standings with 4,630 points ahead of 2014 Olympic bronze medallist Chloe Trespeuch (FRA; 4,600).



Both have already gained quite an advantage on their pursuers but Nelly Moenne Loccoz (FRA; 3,920), Lindsey Jacobellis (USA; 3,780) and Charlotte Bankes (FRA; 3,700) should not be counted out of the title battle.



On the men's side of things, 2014 Olympic Champion Pierre Vaultier (FRA) is currently ranked number one in the world with 4,320 points and is - coming to Germany with a win in Bansko - an odds-on favourite for the double World Cup weekend in the Black Forrest.



Especially as the reigning World Champion came out successful on the only 700 metres long course back in 2016 and 2017.



However, his strongest pursuer Alex Pullin (AUS; 3,796) also knows how to succeed on the Seebuck track as he did prevail in the second event last year.



In addition, Alessandro Haemmerle (AUT; 3,320) is still in striking distance and could catch up again with two top results while fourth ranked South Tyrolean Omar Visintin (2,680) will miss the stop at Feldberg due to a bruised hip which had already sidelined him from action in Bansko, Bulgaria last weekend.



An update on the TV stations which will broadcast the events live can be found here.

