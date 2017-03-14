France and USA take first ever Team SBX Gold at world champs

History was written in Spain today as French riders Nelly Moenne Loccoz and Chloe Trespeuch as well as US team members Hagen Kearney and Nick Baumgartner were crowned the first ever Team SBX World Champions at the Sierra Nevada 2017 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships.



FRA1 brought home a safe win ahead of their fellow countrywomen Manon Petit and Charlotte Bankes after their rivals from the US and Italy had been crashing out in front of turn four.



Lindsey Jacobellis and Faye Gulini took the Bronze after Raffaella Brutto and Michela Moioli got disqualified as Brutto didn't pass one gate correctly following her spill with five-time world champion Jacobellis.



Over in the men's event, the final featured two tight heats with plenty of passing, drafting and close manoeuvres with Hagen Kearney and Nick Baumgartner of USA1 coming out successful as the latter one crossed the finish line half a board length ahead of Lucas Eguibar (ESP) who therefore earned his second Silver within 24 hours – this time alongside Regino Hernandez (ESP).



Canada's Kevin Hill and Chris Robanske rounded out the podium as third with Austrian duo Alessandro Haemmerle and Markus Schairer forced to settle for fourth.



The 12th FIS Snowboard World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain continue tomorrow with the parallel giant slalom event starting at 9 AM CET (qualifiers). The finals are slated to kick off at 1 PM CET. Click here for an update on the TV times.



Key facts



Quotes



• GOLD – Hagen Kearney (USA): I knew it was going to be tough. Waking up this morning, we didn't think this race is gonna happen. But I knew I could beat everyone in the start, and I knew wind would be a factor and that there would be a lot of drafting as you saw pretty much in every heat. So, I was just able to put down my best run in the finals. And when that happens...



• GOLD – Nick Baumgartner (USA): This feels awesome, and it's just cool as we waited until the finals of the team event to both having our best runs on this course. So, if they wanted to take the win, it would gonna have us to making a mistake, and unfortunately for them we didn't do that today.



It's absolutely a redemption for yesterday. You always wanna be on the podium, but yesterday those three guys, 1,2,3, they were the best. But today, I always told Hagen 'As soon as we team up together, we will win.' And this is our first time teaming together, and we won!

• GOLD – Nelly Moenne Loccoz (FRA): It feels great to be the world champion, especially together with Chloe as we are really good friends. That makes it so much easier to snowboard together.



We put our strengths together, I was going for the quick start and she was supposed to bring it home. And that's what we did.



• SILVER – Lucas Eguibar (ESP): I'm very tired with those two races done now. It was our goal to take some medals on home soil, which we did. So, I'm very happy to be on the podium again although it's a little bit bittersweet as I almost caught Nick. It was so close, but I lost the Gold medal due to a mistake in the last section. • BRONZE – Chris Robanske (CAN): It's been the hardest year of my life on the tour. Things haven't been clicking, not going well. I had bad luck, kind of a little bit of everything.



The whole season we have been building up to yesterday, the world championships, and it was a shitty day. But I told myself 'We will be attacking the next day, giving everything we have.' So we took that, we believed in our team which is behind us, and today it worked.



Results



Full results of the Sierra Nevada 2017 world champs Team SBX race can be viewed online:



