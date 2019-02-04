Pressemitteilung BoxID: 738548 (FAI rent-a-jet Aktiengesellschaft)
FAI welcomes seventh Global Express
(lifePR) (Nuernberg, 04.02.19) German Special Mission and VIP-Charter Operator FAI rent-a-jet AG has welcomed its seventh Bombardier Global Express, MSN 9016, to the company’s 26-strong fleet.
Following a 240-month inspection, the Global Express will undergo a complete interior refurbishment at the company’s growing MRO division, FAI Technik in Nuremberg. Further planned upgrades include the installation of a new cabin management system, KA-Band Ultra-High Speed Wi-Fi Internet and new exterior paint. It is anticipated that the aircraft will be introduced to the market for sale or lease by the end of March 2019.
The aircraft’s custom interior will be designed by FAI’s design partner, award-winning German design specialist, Tim Callies. Tim, who is well known in the business aviation industry for his work on Boeing BBJ’s, Airbus ACJ’s and Global Express business jets will work with the future aircraft owner to select custom features to suit his or her own particular taste and lifestyle.
The Global Express will be FAI’s third “Signature Edition” aircraft where a buyer can personalise the cabin design and select upgrades for an all-in turnkey price. The end result offers the benefit of a fully refurbished aircraft with major maintenance inspections completed.
Siegfried Axtmann, FAI Aviation Group Chairman, comments: “We are delighted to be working with the renowned Tim Callies and his team on our Global Express enabling the new owner to personalise their interior as part of our ‘Signature Edition’. FAI Technik has performed numerous 120- and 180-month inspections on BD700 series aircraft, notably this aircraft will be the first Global Express to undergo its second 10-year inspection at our MRO. With its state-of-the-art carbon fibre cabin, it will represent extraordinary value for money on the Global Express pre-owned market.”
In addition to the seven Bombardier Global Express jets, FAI´s group fleet includes, five Bombardier Challenger 604s, one Challenger 850, 11 Learjet 60, plus one Premier 1A and one King Air 350. All Bombardier aircraft are maintained by FAI Technik GmbH in Nuremberg.
FAI is Germany’s largest general aviation operator by fleet operating more than 13,000 hours of airtime in 2017. It is also one of Europe’s largest Bombardier operators, which brings significant operational and cost benefits.
FAI Aviation Group operates Germany's largest fleet of business jets and utilised 13,000 hours of air time in 2018. FAI's group fleet of 25 jet aircraft and one turboprop includes seven Bombardier Global Express, five Bombardier Challenger 604s, one Challenger 850, 11 Learjet 60 series, plus one Premier 1A and one King Air 350. Headquartered at Albrecht Duerer Intl. Airport in Nuremberg, Germany, FAI runs a 14,000 m² carbon neutral FBO.
FAI Aviation Group employs a full-time staff of 200 people, including 60 mechanics and engineers at its in-house MRO plus some 50 part-time physicians and paramedics.
The Nuremberg headquarters is supported by a sales and support office in Dubai, offering operational advantages in the Middle East. The company also operates a satellite office in Miami in support of its sales and acquisition activities in the Americas.
FAI was the recipient of the Diamond Safety of Flight Award from the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) in May 2018 marking the highest safety recognition awarded by EBAA to member companies operating business aircraft for 50 years or 100,000 hours without an accident. In autumn 2018 FAI Aviation Group scooped "Germany's Best Airline" accolade in the 2018 Focus Money Awards.
