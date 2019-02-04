FAI welcomes seventh Global Express

04.02.19

German Special Mission and VIP-Charter Operator FAI rent-a-jet AG has welcomed its seventh Bombardier Global Express, MSN 9016, to the company’s 26-strong fleet.



Following a 240-month inspection, the Global Express will undergo a complete interior refurbishment at the company’s growing MRO division, FAI Technik in Nuremberg. Further planned upgrades include the installation of a new cabin management system, KA-Band Ultra-High Speed Wi-Fi Internet and new exterior paint. It is anticipated that the aircraft will be introduced to the market for sale or lease by the end of March 2019.



The aircraft’s custom interior will be designed by FAI’s design partner, award-winning German design specialist, Tim Callies. Tim, who is well known in the business aviation industry for his work on Boeing BBJ’s, Airbus ACJ’s and Global Express business jets will work with the future aircraft owner to select custom features to suit his or her own particular taste and lifestyle.



The Global Express will be FAI’s third “Signature Edition” aircraft where a buyer can personalise the cabin design and select upgrades for an all-in turnkey price. The end result offers the benefit of a fully refurbished aircraft with major maintenance inspections completed.



Siegfried Axtmann, FAI Aviation Group Chairman, comments: “We are delighted to be working with the renowned Tim Callies and his team on our Global Express enabling the new owner to personalise their interior as part of our ‘Signature Edition’. FAI Technik has performed numerous 120- and 180-month inspections on BD700 series aircraft, notably this aircraft will be the first Global Express to undergo its second 10-year inspection at our MRO. With its state-of-the-art carbon fibre cabin, it will represent extraordinary value for money on the Global Express pre-owned market.”



In addition to the seven Bombardier Global Express jets, FAI´s group fleet includes, five Bombardier Challenger 604s, one Challenger 850, 11 Learjet 60, plus one Premier 1A and one King Air 350. All Bombardier aircraft are maintained by FAI Technik GmbH in Nuremberg.



FAI is Germany’s largest general aviation operator by fleet operating more than 13,000 hours of airtime in 2017. It is also one of Europe’s largest Bombardier operators, which brings significant operational and cost benefits.

